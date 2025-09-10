Sources: Cristiano Ronaldo can bring us back as a friend





The American Football Federation finalizes the details so that the United States played Portugal in March in March, with the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta the probable place, several sources knowing the discussions told in ESPN.

The match, if he was held, would see the captain of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the United States for the first time since 2014, while he was part of the Real Madrid tour in the United States

During this period, a case involving allegations of sexual assault against him was reopened in 2018 by the Kathryn Mayorga model for an alleged incident which took place in 2009 in Las Vegas. Ronaldo denied that allegations and accusations have never been filed by the Las Vegas police department.

Sources have added that Belgium is also aligned as a friendly opponent for this period, which is the last international window before the 2026 World Cup. The two games depend on the two parties qualifying for the World Cup and avoiding intercontinental qualifiers in March.

Belgium is currently in second place in UEFA Qualify's J group, a point behind the north of Macedonia, but with a match in hand. These two sides compete on Wednesday in Ghent on Wednesday. Portugal is currently at the top of group F on the goal differential after beating Armenia 5-0, with Ronaldo marking twice.

Athletics was the first to point out that Belgium and Portugal were aligned as the potential opponents of the Americans.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the house of the MLS Side Atlanta United FC as well as the Falcons of Atlanta of the NFL, and will welcome eight games during the World Cup next summer. The two teams belong to Arthur J. Blank, who contributed $ 50 million to the construction of the new USSF training center in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The United States faced Portugal in 2017, a 1-1 draw in Leiria, Portugal, which saw Weston McKennie Marque during his complete beginnings for the USMNT. The United States faced Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-1 in the round of 16 despite a heroic effort by the American goalkeeper Tim Howard.

