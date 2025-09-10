



Work secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer blamed the data collected during the administration of President Joe Biden after a report on Tuesday showed that the American labor market was much lower in 2024 and at the start of this year than initially reported.

American employers added 911,000 less jobs than that initially reported in the 12 months ending in March 2025, the Department of Labor announced on Tuesday.

The report comes only a few days after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said that the economy had only created 22,000 jobs in August, fueling the concerns that unpredictable economic policies by President Donald Trump – in particular the stiff and erratic prices on imports – discourage hiring companies.

President Donald Trump's work secretary published on X: “The massive decline in today's decline gives even more reasons to doubt the integrity of the data published by @BLS_GOV. It is imperative that the data remain exact, impartial and never modified for political purposes. Inaction.

His article continued: “@potus and the administration end years of negligence. We are committed to finding solutions to these problems, in particular by modernizing to improve transparency and providing more precise and timely data for American companies and workers.”

The Secretary in the United States of Labor Lori Chavez-Deremer is expressed during the sub-comity of credits on the departments of labor, health and social services and education, and hearings of related agencies to examine the budgetary conferences offered for tax conferences … United States of Laborys on the health and health and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and health services and human services and human services and human services and human services and human services and human services and appropriation forces on anticopropri -ray operations on anti -cultural operations on the end of the OPT OPT EXPLAIN THE BUBS ESTIMENTS FORED FOR FORE 2026 for the Ministry of Labor, in the Dirksen Senate Bureau, DC, DC, of use on the statistics of the Associated Press Statistics Bureau: what we know

The update has shown to decrease net adjustments in several sectors: leisure and hospitality – including hotels and restaurants – have added 176,000 less jobs than less professional and commercial services, 158,000 less people, and less retailers.

Pressure secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement: “Today, the BLS has published the greatest revision down to the file proving that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and that BLS is broken. This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore confidence in BSE data. [Federal Reserve Chair] Jérôme “Too late” Powell – who has officially failed an apology and has to reduce the prices now. “”

Sal Guatieri, principal economist at BMO Capital Markets, the painted revisions “a much lower portrait of the labor market than was initially thought”. Although the revisions do not speak directly about the conditions since March, he noted, they suggest that the labor market had less momentum before the trade war. Recent figures indicate that it has been weakened more, the monthly creation of jobs having only 53,000 people since March.

A similar revision last year, which showed 818,000 less jobs in the year until March 2024, aroused strong criticism from the candidate at the time of the time, Donald Trump. He accused officials of “fucked” the figures to mask economic weakness and take advantage of the Democrats before the elections, although he did not explain why the government would disclose the revised data a few weeks before the voters went to the polls. The final revisions, published in February 2025, were less severe but still negative, which reduced the wage bill by 589,000 compared to previous estimates.

The latest demotion should intensify pressure on the federal reserve to reduce interest rates at its meeting next week in order to strengthen growth. James Knightley, economist at ING, plans additional cuts in October and December.

In a comment, Knightley argued that the estimates of the Labor Department are often the most inaccurate to economic turns: “In the first stages of a slowdown, they tend to overestimate jobs from new start-ups-the so-called births ''-and underestimate the loss of failure of small businesses.” Revisions, he said, emphasize that employment growth slows down “an even lower starting point than thought out” and suggest that even the poor results of this year could overestimate the force of the labor market.

Political issues remain high. After a low July job report, Trump rejected the economist supervising the data and appointed a loyalist to replace it, in particular by revisions that have subtracted 258,000 May and June jobs.

Behind the scenes, government economists continue to struggle with a sharp drop in responses to employers' survey, a challenge that complicates the labor market estimates. However, most economists and analysts argue that the official payroll figures remain largely reliable.

Report on the American job market: how is it calculated?

The monthly report of jobs in the Labor Department is largely based on two surveys: one of the employers, the measurement of payroll and another households, assessing employment status and participation. Because all companies do not react and because new companies open while others close, the Bureau of Labor Statistics issues “reference revisions” to align estimates on more complete tax insurance tax files. These revisions often reveal that employment growth has been overestimated or underestimated in real time. The final revisions will be published in February 2026, giving a more complete image of the real trajectory of the labor market.

Why was the BLS commissioner Erika Mcentarfer?

President Trump rejected BLS Commissioner Erika Mcentarfer, in August after a series of decading job reports and downward revisions that have subtracted hundreds of thousands of total months from previous months. Trump, angry with a July report which deleted 258,000 jobs from May and June, accused Mcentarfer of supervising erroneous data that have undergone confidence in his economic policies. He quickly replaced it by a loyalist, said that moving critics were likely to politicize the traditionally independent statistical agency.

Update: 9/9/25, 12:03 pm and: This article has been updated with new information and remarks.

Update: 9/9/25, 12:24 pm and: This article has been updated with new information.

This article includes the reports of the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-administration-blames-data-over-huge-us-job-market-revision-2127090 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos