



The writing is on the wall – if you can read it.

The results of the national tests that make people think show that more high school seniors are struggling with mathematics and reading that in recent decades, the secretary of education Linda McMahon calling on Tuesday a “devastating trend”.

The National Evaluation of Educational Progress (NAEP) commonly called the Nations Report showed that 35% of the elderly in secondary school had competent in reading, the lowest score since the start of the evaluation in 1992.

The results of national tests have dropped in several key areas from the COVVI-19 pandemic. Gorodenkoff – Stock.adobe.com The 12th year average NAEP reading scores for reading have decreased by three points in the past five years. Donald Pearsall / NY Post Design

The mathematical score for 12th year students was even worse, with only 22% skill, the lowest point since the start of the current test in 2005.

American students are testing historic stockings in all K-12, “said McMahon in response to scores, which were extracted from tests administered to thousands of students in early 2024.

“Almost half of the elders of the Lycée des Americs test at basic levels in mathematics and reading,” she continued. “The success gap is widening and more secondary elderly people behave below the basic reference in mathematics and reading.”

The average score on mathematics and 12th year reading assessments fell by three points compared to 2019. Among the fourth year students, the average mathematical score was also three points lower than that of the Pandemic of COVID-19, while the students of eight students saw their average reduction of eight points compared to five years earlier. The average scores of the fourth and eighth year reading exam dropd by five points between 2019 and 2024.

The average NAEP mathematics scores for 12th year students have also decreased. Donald Pearsall / NY Post Design

These results are thinking and the interim commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics Matthew Soldner said in a press release. The drop in overall scores coincides with significant decreases in success among our less efficient students, continuing a downward trend that even started before the COVVI-19 pandemic. »»

“Among our nations, the elderly in high school now saw a greater percentage of students marking below the basic level of success of the NAEP in mathematics and in reading than in any previous evaluation.

In addition to the low -competence scores, 32% of secondary school elderly obtained a score lower than the “basic” level of the reading NAEP, against 20% in 1992. When examining mathematics, 45% of 12th year students missed the “basic” reference, compared to 40% in 2005.

The national bulletin also shows a growing gap between the most efficient and efficient students.

The Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, pushed to give states more flexibility on their school policies. AP

Both on the examination of mathematics and reading, the scores fell among all the students, with the exception of those who had marked in the 90th centile and above, with scores in the 10th and 25th centiles the lowest ever recorded.

Today's NAEP scores continue to show a devastating drop in mathematics, science and reading results, “warned the chairman of the Chamber's Education Committee, Tim Walberg (R-Mich.).

“Low academic skills do not only harm notes; They weaken our economy, labor and national security. Without solid foundations in these main subjects, the freedom of the Americas and economic competitiveness will be in danger. ”

Beyond the test results, the national report pointed out that almost a third (31%) of 12th year students admitted that they had missed three days or more schools during the month before taking the test, an increase of 26% compared to 2019.

Secondary elders have experienced significant readings in reading and mathematics. RIDO – Stock.adobe.com

These scores clearly show that the K-12 system fails children and families. The students leave the school unable to read and not prepared for the workforce, added Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Who chairs the Senate committee for health, education, work and pensions (aid).

We may make sure that a whole generation of children does not become productive adults if class mastery does not improve.

NAEP has been carrying out national student tests since 1969. NEAP reading and mathematics tests are generally given to students of the fourth and eighth year every two years, while high school elders get them every four years.

The Trump administration is preparing to publish a “tool kit” of resources for educators on reading strategies, artificial intelligence and even more, McMahon at Post said.

Meanwhile, states, including New York, repress the use of mobile phones in classrooms as part of a campaign to improve emphasis on students' lessons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/09/us-news/us-test-scores-hit-new-low-in-math-reading-post-covid-nations-report-card-shows/

