The shot of American soldiers boats increases tensions with Venezuela





Roxanna Vigil is a scholarship in international affairs in national security at the Council of Foreign Relations, sponsored by Janine and J. Tomilson Hill.

Since the end of August, the Donald Trump administration has deployed a significant military presence in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela. This includes at least eight warships, a submarine and other assets, as well as about four thousand navies and sailors. The mission is part of a new effort to use the military force to combat drug cartels which have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations (FTO), following a secret directive that Trump would have signed in July authorizing such an action.

Trump's second administration policy towards Venezuela began on a conciliation note with the special trip of the special envoy Richard Grenells to Caracas on January 31, but since then, he has become more and more opponent. Climbing raises questions about broader geopolitical implications, including the potential of new American military actions in the region.

Why did the United States hit an alleged drug ship off the coast of Venezuela, and will there be more strikes?

On September 2, Trump announced that the American military forces led a kinetic strike against the narcoterrorists of Tren of Aragua identified positively in the area of ​​responsibility of Southcom. Trump said the strike that had killed eleven people in international waters and was targeting people who were carrying drugs in the United States.

In 2024, the American government sanctioned the Gang Tren of Aragua based in Venezuela as a transnational criminal organization, citing its involvement in a range of criminal activities, in particular illegal mining, removal, trafficking in human beings, extortion and drug trafficking. Tren de Aragua was one of the eight organizations that the Trump administration designated as Ftos; The others are from Colombia, El Salvador and Mexico.

Deployment and strike represent a major escalation in American governments to combat drug trafficking, which traditionally based on the ban on ships suspected of drug transport. It also represents a strong increase in tensions with Venezuela.

This image still shows a ship struck by the American army while sailing in the South Caribbean Sea, September 2, 2025. Donald Trump / Truth Social / Reuters

One day after the attack, the US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth said that the United States planned to carry out more strikes against drug traffickers designated as terrorists. The Trump administration would also have ordered ten F-35 fighter planes in Puerto Rico as part of its mission of counter-drug and the fight against terrorism in the Caribbean. Jets should arrive this week.

When asked if the regime change was the goal in Venezuela, Trump avoided a direct response, saying that, do not talk about this, but we are talking about the fact that you had an election, which was a very strange election, to do it slightly. Trumps Comments contrast with the explicit regime change policy of his first mandate.

In 2019, after the Venezuelan leader Nicols Maduro won victory in the disputed elections, the United States supported Juan Guaid, then president of the Venezuelas legislature, as acting president. Shortly after, the Trump administration launched a maximum pressure campaign which included large economic sanctions in Venezuela. At the time, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that President Trump was very clear, he wanted a peaceful transfer of power to Juan Guaid. Maduro was also charged with accusations of narco-terrorism during the first Trump administration. To increase the pressure, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced an increase in awards of up to $ 50 million for information that could lead to Maduros' arrest.

How did Maduro react to climbing?

The Venezuelan leader has called for the deployment of American military assets in the largest threat region that has been seen on our continent in the past one hundred years. A few days later, he noticed that none of our differences justified a high impact military conflict in South America.

On September 4, the Pentagon published a declaration indicating that two Venezuelan military planes stolen by an American navy ship and warning Maduro not to interfere with the operations of counter-nostolores and the fight against terrorism of the American soldiers. Pentagon officials later confirmed a second incident of a Venezuelan plane flying by an American navy ship. At a press conference the next day, Trump said that if they put us in a dangerous position, they will be killed.

In what seems to be a Maduro attempt to mitigate tensions, the Minister of Defense of Venezuelas announced on September 7 that twenty-five thousand soldiers had been deployed on the border of Venezuelas and coastal regions to combat drug trafficking.

What are the ramifications of a new escalation with Venezuela?

Venezuelan emigration. An additional escalation, including the American army directly attacking Venezuela, could lead to an increase in migration in Venezuela. Nearly eight million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2014 due to the worsening of economic, humanitarian and political crises under the domination of Maduros. The neighbors of Venezuelas welcome most of the Venezuelan migrants and refugees and would probably carry the weight of a new wave of migrants caused by a new climbing.

American expulsion. In March, Washington and Caracas resumed cooperation on the deportation of Venezuelan nationals in the United States. The climbing calls into question if this cooperation will continue.

In addition, the United States Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) announced on September 3 of the decision to revoke temporary protection status (TPS) for about 250,000 Venezuelans who lived in the United States before 2021 (DHS had already announced the revocation of TPS protections for approximately 350,000 venezuelers in the United States under a designation of 2023). The DHS justified the revocation by declaring that the conditions in Venezuela have improved in several areas such as the economy, public health and crime which allow these nationals to be returned safely in their country of origin. An escalation could worsen the conditions in Venezuela, contradicting the justification that DHS used to revoke the TP for the Venezuelans.

Economic damage. The new escalation could also have an impact on American commercial interests in Venezuela, in particular for the company oil and gas chevron, which resumed oil production in Venezuela and ship it to the United States in August, according to Reuters. Depending on the scope and frequency of future strikes, a new escalation also includes the potential risk of disturbing the circulation of legal boats in the Caribbean Sea, to include commercial shipment and ships passing the Panama canal or the erroneous identification of a legal boat as a drug boat.

How did other countries reacted?

The reactions of the leaders of Latin America and the Caribbean have been mixed. Mexico Foreign Secretary underlined the preference of countries for a peaceful conflict solution at a press conference with the Guinea State Guest Rubio. When Rubio visited the equator, President Daniel Noboa thanked him for the efforts of Trump administrations to really eliminate any terrorist threat.

While Trinidad and the Prime Minister of Tobagos, Kamla Persad-Bissar, praised the United States strike, other members of the Carcoma trade block representing fifteen Caribbean countries expressed the desire for open communication with the American government to avoid future surprises. Meanwhile, the president of Colombias, Gustavo Petro, was more critical of the strike, claiming that he violates the universal principle of proportionality of force and leads to murder. Human rights groups condemned the strike as an extrajudicial murder and called to the White House to provide legal justification.

Beyond the region, Russia, an agitated ally of Venezuela, criticized what he said that the United States has put flagrant pressure on Venezuela. China has also publicly condemned the American naval deployment as an interference from the external forces in Venezuelas internal affairs under any pretext.

This work represents the opinions and opinions only of the author. The Council for Foreign Relations is an independent and non -partisan membership organization, Think Tank and Publisher, and does not take any institutional posts on politics.

