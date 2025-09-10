The majority of Europeans believe that the EU-US trade agreement is a “humiliation”, shows a new poll





The majority of Europeans believe that the EU-US trade agreement is a “humiliation” for the block and hopes that the president of the Ursula von der Leyen commission, its ultimate negotiator, resigned accordingly, revealed a new poll.

The investigation was conducted by the cluster17 research cabinet exclusively for the Grand Continent and published Tuesday morning, one day before Von Der Leyen delivered his state of discourse from the European Union in Strasbourg.

It was carried out between August 30 and September 4 among 5,302 people in the five largest member states: Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland.

The results are based on the intense reaction which has permeated political and media discourse since the announcement of the agreement at the end of July.

Under the agreement, which is already in force, the vast majority of EU manufacturing goods for the American market are subject at a rate of 15%, while the vast majority of American manufacturing goods for the EU market are exempt from functions.

A selected group of products, such as aircraft, critical raw materials and semiconductor equipment, benefits from a “zero” scheme. Brussels has not yet convinced Washington to include wines and spirits, a strategic sector for Europeans, in the list.

Asked about the emotion triggered by the agreement, 52% of survey respondents chose “humiliation”, while 22% chose “indifference” and 8% chose “relief”.

A meager 1% opted for “Pride”.

The feeling of “humiliation” is particularly pronounced in France (65%) and Spain (56%), while in Poland, the most common reaction is “indifference” (49%).

A large majority of 77% estimates that the terms of the agreement mainly promote the American economy, with only 13% claiming that it represents a “compromise” which also benefits the two parties. Only 2% think that it mainly promotes the European economy.

However, with regard to the possible impact in the field, opinions diverge: 42% think that those who “the most affected” will be European companies, 27% say that American consumers, 19% say that European consumers and 4% say that the Member States.

Leyen under fire

The blame for the unbalanced result is firmly placed on the European Commission, which has an exclusive jurisdiction in determining the trade policy of the block.

Some 61% find the commission “mainly responsible”, against 28%, which point their finger in the Member States. During talks, the capital expressed their opinion in order to influence the process and protect their national interests. Experts noted that this not so subtle lobby weakened the position of the executive towards the White House.

Remarkably, 12% of participants think that the European Parliament, which was practically excluded from negotiations, was the “main responsible player”.

The investigation explodes a solid disapproval at the head of the edge against Ursula von der Leyen, who exchanged several telephone calls with Donald Trump to eliminate the terms of the agreement until they both met face to face at the end of July.

Their meeting in Scotland finalized the agreement and immediately sparked an avalanche of criticism which continues to date. After days of silence, Von de Leyen published an editorial describing the agreement as “solid but imperfect”.

Asked about their evaluation of the actions of Von Der Leyen, 75% of respondents think that she defended European interests “very badly” or “rather badly”.

A 19% minority think that it defended European interests “very well” or “rather well”.

Similarly, 41% claim to have “no confidence” in Von Der Leyen, followed by 31% which have “not so much confidence” and 20% which still have “a certain confidence”.

Negativity results in 60% of respondents who say they are “very favorable” or “rather favorable” to the resignation of Von Der Leyen. Calls to its dismissal are consistent in the five countries questioned, France taking the lead.

On the other hand, 26% say that they are “rather unfavorable” or “very unfavorable” to his resignation, while 14% say that they do not know what they feel.

Another discord is the financial promises that the Commission has taken on behalf of all the Member States. Under the agreement, the EU is committed to spending $ 750 billion in American energy, investing $ 600 billion in the US economy and buying $ 40 billion in American AI chips at the end of Trump's mandate.

Some 76% of respondents oppose promises to some extent and that only 17% support them.

At the same time, 70% claim to be “ready to boycott” American manufacturing.

The indignation expressed by the respondents seems well informed: 71% say they have heard of the EU-US trade agreement and “well” understand its content.

This is an extraordinary part since most of the policies resulting from Brussels go unnoticed or poorly understood by the general public.

Meanwhile, 26% say they have heard of the trade agreement, but they don't know “exactly” what it is. Only 3% claim to be ignorant on this subject.

Finally, 44% of respondents think that Trump is an “enemy” of Europe, 10% say that he is a “friend” and 44% say that he is not none of the two options.

Despite general indignation, 70% want their country of origin to stay in the EU, compared to 24% which would prefer a Brexit style departure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/09/09/majority-of-europeans-think-eu-us-trade-deal-is-a-humiliation-new-poll-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

