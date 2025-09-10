



The Philippines suspend its planned purchase of F-16 Jets in the United States due to financing issues, said the best diplomat in the Southeast Asian in Washington.

Newsweek contacted the State Department's Political Military Office to comment.

“The last time I heard, it was pending, mainly because of the funding,” said Philippines ambassador to the United States on Tuesday September 9, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

“We are still under discussion with regard to this, but at the end of the day, everything comes down to money – the availability of funds.”

Romualdez said the Ministry of National Defense focuses on “other priorities at this stage, rather than the purchase of these large tickets”.

The Philippines key by the United States against China

The sale of 20 jets in total has been approved to strengthen the security of a key regional ally while it tries to postpone China – the main rival in the United States – in disputed waters around its coast.

China claims sovereignty over most of the very busy southern China Sea – which overlap with those of the Philippines and several other nations.

The philippin decline under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met Chinese blockages, a boost and a water cannon that left several members of the Wounded Philippin Service last year.

File image. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C has an air display at the Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Center on February 7, 2018. File image. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C interprets an air display at the Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Center on February 7, 2018. Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images

In April, the United States approved the sale of 16 F-16 C Block 70/72 fighter planes and four F-16 D Block 70/72 planes in the Philippines, as well as associated systems, equipment and technical support in an agreement worth 5.58 billion dollars overall.

“This proposed sale will support the United States foreign and national security policy by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in Southeast Asia,” said the Office of the Political Military of the State Department approving the sale.

The United States and the Philippines share a mutual defense treaty.

China threatens the Philippines for a marine confrontation

At the end of August, China threatened the Philippines with “consequences” after a meeting in the second Thomas Shoal, a hot spot of the Southern China Sea.

The second Shoal Thomas is around 120 naval miles (138 miles) west of Palawan, well in the Philippines maritime area.

The Philippines reported the presence of more than two dozen ships from the Chinese Coast Guard and paramilitary ships in the region. The Chinese Coast Guard accused the Filipino rigid hull boats of approaching its ships “in a non -professional and dangerous way”.

From 2023 to mid-2024, Chinese ships regularly try to block the Philippin replenishment missions in Sierra Madre, a ship of the Second World War's ship accident by a small number of military staff, using water cannons, cutting and maneuvering.

The confrontations at the reef ended after a confrontation of June 2024 which made several Filipino injured. An agreement between Manila and Beijing was concluded which allowed the races of the offer provided that it does not transport building materials to the rusty ship.

Trump rents arms sales to the Allies

US President Donald Trump wanted to highlight the military sales of his administration to the Allies and strategic partners around the world under the mantra of “force by force”.

During a recent tour of the Middle East, Trump praised new weapons agreements concluded with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Water.

With the Saudis, Trump signed an $ 142 billion weapon agreement which, according to the White House, was the biggest story to defense in history.

Updated, 9/9/25, 7:47 am HE: This article has been updated with more information.

