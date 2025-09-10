Europe and the United States speak that sanctions in Russia while attacks accelerate





Brussels, Belgium – June 15: The flags are places for the construction of the EU council before the meeting of the American president Joe Biden, the president of the European Council Charles Michel and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen for the American summit of the EU in Brussels, Belgium on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir / Anadoli Aggenl via Getty Images).

Dursun Aydemir | Anadolu agency | Getty images

London the European Union is working with the United States as it is preparing to announce its latest series of sanctions against Russia, sources told CNBC.

Despite diplomatic efforts during the summer, the war of more than three years in Russia in Ukraine shows no end sign. In fact, Moscow recently intensified its offensive and launched its greatest air attack on Ukraine on Sunday, hitting a key government building.

European officials are now working on their 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, with an EU official, who did not want to be appointed as the measures are not yet finalized, saying that CNBC will be presented at the end of the week [or] At the beginning of next week. “The package should then be officially approved by the 27 EU members.

The European Commission and the Member States began informal discussions on the measures during the weekend, and a delegation of EU officials also went to Washington DC to coordinate energy-related measures with the Trump administration.

“It is clear that the energy dependence on Russia will be more vehemently targeted,” a second EU official told CNBC, who did not want to be appointed because of the subject's sensitivity. “The Commission will work with the United States on this subject, in particular on Druzhba pipeline,” they said, referring to the transit pipeline which delivers Russian oil in Hungary and Slovakia, two EU member states with close links with the Kremlin.

American involvement

A key consideration for Europe is potential sanctions against countries that buy Russian energy, including China.

“This is the big question,” said the first EU official, adding that for the moment it is not clear if the block will move in this direction.

The European Union previously sanctioned certain Chinese banks to allow the bypass of the measures imposed on Russia.

The FT reported on Monday that European officials were considering secondary sanctions against China, an important buyer of Russian oil and gas.

The United States, on the other hand, recently imposed prices on India for the purchase of energy in Moscow.

The first EU official said that the United States was, for the moment, “focused on pushing us to eliminate Russian oil and gas faster than the current deadline”. The block currently aims to end its Russian oil purchases by 2028.

As part of a recent trade agreement between the EU and the United States, the state block of 27 members agreed to buy $ 750 billion in American energy.

The latest package of EU sanctions against Moscow should also see more Russian ships listed as part of its “shadow fleet” and limit the movement of Russian diplomats and tourists.

