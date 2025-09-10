



South Korean workers detained in the United States during a massive immigration raid in a Hyundai factory in Georgia can see their delayed departure, according to the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Their return home “was made difficult due to circumstances on the American side” and talks are underway to ensure that they are able to leave America as soon as possible, according to officials.

The workers were originally to leave the United States on an chartered plane around 2:30 p.m. local time (6.30 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

The White House said earlier than US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would meet the Foreign Minister of South Korea on Washington on Wednesday morning.

Before leaving for the United States on Monday, Cho said he would work with the Trump administration to prevent a rehearsal of the incident.

Last week, US officials arrested 475 people – more than 300, including South Korean nationals – who, according to them, worked illegally in the battery, one of the largest foreign state investment projects.

A factory worker spoke to the BBC of panic and confusion during the raid. The employee said the vast majority of workers detained were mechanisms that install production lines on the site and were employed by an entrepreneur.

South Korea, a close American ally in Asia, is committed to investing tens of billions of dollars in America, in part to compensate for prices.

The raid calendar, while the two governments engage in sensitive trade negotiations, has expressed concern in Seoul.

The White House defended the operation at the Hyundai factory, rejecting the concerns that the RAID could dissuade foreign investments.

On Sunday, American president Donald Trump referred to the RAID in a social media position and called for foreign companies to hire Americans.

The United States government would make “quickly and legally” so that foreign companies bring workers to the country if they respected its immigration laws, said Trump.

