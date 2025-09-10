Les stops at the construction of American factory after Raid





A spokesperson for LG Energy Solution told South Korean media that the company had already postponed the start of production to the battery factory until next year due to market conditions, rather than starting this year, adding that it was too early to say if recent events would affect the factory operations. In addition, the report specified that Hyundai had prohibited all American trips for its staff.

“Recent events” refer to the raid last Thursday, when nearly 500 American immigration agents and customs application (ICE) and other investigative agencies came down to the battery factory construction site in a few minutes, including the Hyundai factory known as HMGMA (Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America). 475 people were arrested, apparently more than 300 South Korean citizens.

“We are well aware of the concerns that have been raised concerning our investment in the United States after the repression of immigration,” said Kang Hoon-Sik. “To prevent similar incidents in the future, we will examine and improve the accommodation and visa system for those in the United States Project Business Trips in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy and Related Businesses. The Government will ensure the practical implementation of all measures to harmoniously achieve the two objectives of the rapid liberation of detained citizens and the stable execution of the placement project. ”

The interests of the Trump administration enter a little on this subject: on the one hand, he wants to position himself as a Durliner and repress illegal immigration. On the other hand, foreign investments in the United States are supposed to help create and ensure jobs for Americans. Hyundai and LGS are planning to invest a total of $ 7.6 billion in Georgia. Brian Kemp, the Governor of Georgia and a Republican, spoke of the largest economic development project in state history.

Apparently, there were errors in the visas of many South Korean workers on site, but the proportionality of the action was criticized. South Korean companies cannot only count on American workers, but must also send their own specialists. However, the necessary working visas are difficult to obtain, especially under the Trump administration. For this reason, travel visas have also been used to work on the spot, which has apparently been tolerated by the American authorities so far, also from the point of view of economic policy.

Following an agreement between governments, the South Korean citizens who have been arrested in the meantime will probably be authorized to leave for their country of origin this week. However, it is not certain that technical experts or other technical experts will return to the construction site in Georgia. And with it, the future of the construction factory and other investments of $ 1 billion from South Korea are in question.

Kang Daekwun, director of investments at Life Asset Management Inc, has also commented on the impact on investment perspectives in American affairs: “The case demonstrates how difficult it has become for Korean companies to earn money thanks to investments in the United States.

Just-auto.com, Bloomberg.com

