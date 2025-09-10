The United Kingdom has not concluded that Israel performs massacre in Gaza, Lammy says. Israel-Gaza War





The United Kingdom did not conclude that Israel was committing massacre in Gaza, and either the British parts for the F-35 jet sold in Israel led to violations of international humanitarian law.

The ministers also rejected the independence of the British weapons sales, but in Gaza, he admitted that the assault of Israel led to violations of humanitarian law due to the complexity of combat terrain.

They rejected the proposal that crimes and policy bills for the UK and Wales were revised to make the British court more easily prosecuted.

Israeli Israeli will visit London on Wednesday and give address 10 on Wednesday.

The British government's position was sent to Sarah Champion, the chairman of the international development choice committee of David Lammy, a foreign minister until last week. The letter responded to the committee's recommendation in a report on the protection of humanitarian workers.

The government still said that the UN International Court (ICJ) is still studying the British government policy on the British government policy that Palestine's occupation is illegal.

These results were announced in June 2024, and the court urged the government to act on them. The ministers say they are still studying serious and strict cohesion.

The lack of conclusions in the existence of massacre is likely to be controversial within the Labor Party. The ministers have taken different positions, sometimes argue that only ICJ can decide whether or not massacre occurs, and sometimes prepares an internal department evaluation published in the UK domestic court, and it can be determined that massacre is not progressing and women and children cannot achieve their goals.

On Tuesday, 61 parliamentarians expressed concern about Keir Starmer's visit to Herzogs and wrote a letter, referring to UKS's obligations to prevent and punish massacre under the 1948 massacre agreement.

When more than 64,000 Palestinians were killed, there was a risk of visiting, suggesting that most of the overwhelming majority of women and children were indifferent to international legal responsibility.

The signators include MPS andy McDonald, Diane Abbott and Kim Johnson, Baroness Christine Blower and Bryn Davies.

Lammys letters to the champion: The extensive destruction of high civilian casualties and Gaza, including women and children, is completely terrible. According to the massacre agreement, the crime of massacre occurs only if there is a specific intention in the state, ethnic, race or religious organizations. The government concluded that Israel was acting by its intentions.

The officialization of the ministers carefully considered the risk of massacre suggests that the government is responsible for deciding whether massacre occurs instead of simply mentioning the issue of ICJ's final decisions in a few years.

Two major human rights organizations, headquartered in Israel, BTSELEM and human rights doctors said in July that Israel has massacred massacre of the Palestinians of Gaza, and has joined several international and Palestinian groups that described the war as a massacre.

Hundreds of employees of UNN human rights institutions last month supported an internal letter calling for leadership.

Israel denies the massacre of massacre and says that war is one of his defense.

The fact that Israel does not act with the intention of slaughtering massacre is in charge of responsibility for the responsibility of preventing the proposed in the 1948 massacre agreement in 1948.

The duty was triggered, and Lammy wrote in his letter only when the UK learned or generally learned the serious danger of massacre.

In an analysis that can avoid the views of many personal cruelty acts committed by the government, the ministers told the selection committee that they could not provide commentary on the violation of the international humanitarian law in conflict.

The statement depends on the detailed knowledge of a particular military operation, including the following statement, including the following statement, to determine whether the following statement has caused violations of the international humanitarian law in the performance of hostile actions, including the exact essence of the goal, the method used for attacks, the attack party and the expected military advantage in the launch of the attack. This is information that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot easily access.

Damage to civilian and civilian infrastructure is a tragic aspect of armed conflict, but in itself [international humanitarian law] Especially in the conflict of conflicts on civilian and civilian infrastructure, it was a violation or war crime.

