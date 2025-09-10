



Today, one in three people suffer from dementia without formal diagnosis. This is to prevent them from planning, receiving necessary support and treatment, and participating in research.

Diagnosis of dementia can be waiting and worried about many people despite the efforts of medical professionals.

Currently, people are diagnosed using pen and paper memory tests, brain scans and sometimes lumbar spine.

However, clinical trials are currently in progress that shows whether blood tests can help Alzheimer's early and current diagnosis as accurately.

There are many advantages to blood tests like this. It provides less invasive, accessible and cost -effective alternatives to standard methods.

But there are still more things we need to know.

The need to innovate dementia diagnosis

The ADAMP test forms a part of Blood Biomarker Challenge, a million pounds supported by the players of Alzheimers Research UK, Alzheimers Society and People Postcode Lottery. This breakthrough initiative aims to bring blood tests to NHS by 2029 to revolutionize the diagnosis of dementia.

Experts say that the test occurs at a deadly time because diagnosis is important in changing the prospects of dementia patients. Professor Jonathan Schott, the chief medical officer of Alzheimers Research UK, said only about 2%of those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's can approach one of these gold standards.

Accurately identifying Alzheimer's disease early is already important to access to the current therapy and planning treatment, but it will become more important as the next generation of treatment that can slow down the decline of memory and thinking.

The ADAPT test provides a tremendous opportunity for how to be supported after receiving a tremendous opportunity and results to check the diagnosis of dementia throughout the UK, says Dr. Sheona Scales, a research director at Alzheimers Research UK. It also shows a way of continuous investment in decades of research, which can finally lead to a breakthrough method that people with dementia are desperately needed.

What is the test?

Professor Schott of the University College London (UCL) Neuroscience Research Institute, Dr. Ashvini Keshavan and UCLH's neurosurgery and neurosurgery hospitals are leading the trial. This study will assess whether blood tests that measure the protein of P-TAU217 can help to diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier and more accurately than standard tests.

The team also provides people with blood test results near the start of the evaluation to help you guide your doctor.

This study includes people commissioned by memory clinics across the UK, and checks for a variety of participants, including people with other health.

We have demonstrated many promises in the research environment and have already evaluated and verified the accuracy and performance of the tests established in the clinical laboratory, says Schott. But we do not know whether this acts on a wider population and whether it is suitable for being released in NHS.

We are absolutely pleased to welcome participants to the adapt trial, and we hope to collect more evidence of the accuracy of the test, and to collect more evidence that it is cost -effective and should be part of NHS memory service.

What will happen next time

Research is important, but it is just part of the puzzle. Innovation of dementia research is trapped in the laboratory instead of helping people, unless the NHS and the government do to increase trials and approval speeds.

We know that NHS and its workforce are under great pressure, and all innovations must be introduced in a way that supports the system.

A plan is needed to introduce blood tests. That's why it's only important to build evidence on how to use this test effectively in NHS settings. The right investment and manpower plans can ease the pressure on the system rather than ultimately adding systems.

This is why we started an invisible campaign earlier this year. In order to see if NHS is ready to provide faster and more accurate dementia diagnosis, the government demands ambitious reforms for the next decade.

Sign in the petition

Final thought

It is necessary to urgently check the way people with signs of dementia and symptoms are diagnosed.

Too many people in the UK are waiting for a year to diagnose dementia. Thanks to this study, we can have a blood test within the NHS in the next few years.

Alzheimers Research UK has invested 37.8 million people into funding projects that can provide new and improved methods for dementia diagnosis since 1999. This includes blood tests, eye scans and mobile brain scanners.

As new dementia treatment arrives on the horizon, this new test cannot soon come as people who are affected by dementia by 2050 will be tripled.

If you are worried that you or loved ones may have dementia symptoms, please contact the GP.

Interest of Dementia Research Here: Registration for Dementia Research -Registration of Dementia Research: Home

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/news/uk-trial-launches-to-transform-alzheimers-diagnosis-with-simple-blood-test/

