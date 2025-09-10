Members of American anti-Islamic biker gangs direct security on Gaza Degreen Aid Sites





Andy Verity, Tom Beal & Will Dahlgreenbbc News

Bbc

The site on calling sites where aid is distributed in Gaza used members of an American biker gang with a history of hostility to Islam to manage its armed security, revealed a BBC investigation.

BBC News has confirmed the identity of 10 members of the Motorcycle Club infidels working in Gaza for UG Solutions – a private entrepreneur providing security on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, where hundreds of civilians in search of food have been killed in chaos and shots.

We can reveal that seven gang members are occupying higher posts supervising the sites during the controversial help operation supported by Israel and US President Donald Trump.

UG Solutions (UGS) defended the qualifications of its employment employees, saying that it does not exceed people for “personal hobby or affiliations unrelated to work at work”.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said that it had “zero tolerance policy for any bias or hateful and discriminatory conduct”.

Infidels MC was created by American military veterans of war in Iraq in 2006 and members consider themselves modern crusaders, using the crusader cross as a symbol – a reference to medieval Christians who fought Muslims for the control of Jerusalem.

The gang is currently organizing an anti-Muslim hatred speech on its Facebook page and previously held a roast pork “in defiance of” the sacred Islamic month of Ramadan.

“Putting the infidels Biker Club responsible for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza is like putting the KKK in charge of providing humanitarian aid to Sudan. It makes no sense,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the United States.

“This is necessarily led to violence, and that is exactly what we saw happening in Gaza.”

The gang leader, Johnny “Taz” Mulford, is a former American army sergeant who was punished for conspiracy in order to commit corruption, theft and make false declarations to the military authorities. He is now the “country team leader” who manages the UG solutions contract in Gaza.

Facebook

Johnny “Taz” Mulford is the “country team leader” for UG solutions in Gaza

We sent an email to Infidels MC for comments. In response, Mr. Mulford asked colleagues leaders of the biker gang not to answer but included the BBC when he clicked on everyone ” – inadvertently disclosing email addresses and the names of colleagues members of the infidel MC, some of which worked in Gaza.

By matching the names with the public information on the leadership of IFILELS MC and the evidence of the initiates of UG solutions who worked with them, we have identified 10 members of MC infidels that Mr. Mulford recruited to work with him in Gaza.

In addition to Mr. Mulford, we have identified three main members of MC infites who also have senior positions at UGS Gaza Operation:

Larry “J-Rod” Jarrett, who was publicly appointed vice-president of the unfaithful MC, and is in charge of the logistics of the National Treasurer of the Gang, Bill “Saint” Siebe, who heads the security team for one of the four GHF distribution sites “to another gang leader, Richard” A-Tracker “Lofton, a team leader distribution”

LR Bill Siebe, Richard Lofton and Larry Jarrett are gang members hired for high -level positions in Gaza

Confidential documents, open source information and former UGS entrepreneurs allowed us to confirm the identity of six other unfaithful bikers hired to work in Gaza. Three of them are leaders or assistant managers of the company's armed security teams.

Mr. Jarrett, Mr. Siebe and Mr. Lofton did not respond to requests for comments.

UGS told the BBC that it produced complete checks of history and only deploys approved people. However, reports indicate that Mr. Jarrett was arrested two years ago in the United States for drunkenness and preceding conduct under the influence of a decade earlier. It is not known whether the two cases led to a conviction.

The founder and chief executive officer of UG Solutions, Jameson Govoni, was arrested earlier this year in North Carolina for his alleged involvement in an incident with a flight offense and for having smoked the police to escape the arrest, according to legal documents. Mr. Govoni, who is based in the United States and is not a member of IFILELS MC, refused to comment.

So far, Mr. Mulford has been the only Entrepreneur in UG solutions to have been identified as a member of the infidels. The BBC survey reveals how widespread its hiring of the gang members, especially for better paid jobs at the head of the UGS armed security teams.

Publications on social networks show that in May, just two weeks before going to Gaza, Mr. Mulford sought to recruit American military veterans who follow him on Facebook, inviting anyone who “can still pull, move and communicate” to apply.

Johnny Mulford asked people on social networks with a mos of combat weapons or a “military operational specialty”

In total, at least 40 of the 320 people hired to work for UG solutions in Gaza have been recruited from IFILELS MC, according to an estimate of a former entrepreneur.

UG Solutions pays for each entrepreneur $ 980 (720) per day, including expenses, going to $ 1,580 (1,160) per day for team leaders of GHF “distribution sites”, the documents observed by the BBC show.

A leader of a team in Gaza supervising the safety of the site, Josh Miller, published a photo of a group of entrepreneurs in Gaza with a banner reading “Makea Great Again”.

Facebook

Josh Miller published a photo of entrepreneurs in Gaza with their obscured faces and a “Make Gaza Great Again” panel

The banner announces the logo of a company he has that sells t-shirts and other clothes, including one that has the slogan “embracing violence” and another who says: “surf all day, all night rockets. Gaza Summer 25.”

His company also published an online video showing scenes of armed violence and advocating the shooting of criminals, with legend: “Do not forget, always pull until they are no longer a threat!”

Mr. Miller has the word “Crusader” tattooed through his fingers and “1095” on his thumbs. This is the year when the head of the Catholic church, Pope Urban II, launched the first crusade, attacking Muslims as a “breed vile”. Mr. Miller did not respond to requests for comments.

An article on the unfaithful Facebook page MC selling hats “1095” says that it means the beginning of the crusades “, a military campaign of the Western Europe forces to resume Jerusalem and the Holy Land of Muslim control”. The “Holy Land” refers to the region mainly covered by modern Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Facebook

A company led by one of the safety entrepreneurs sells “Gaza Summer 2025” t-shirts

Johnny Mulford, who, in addition to directing the gang, is listed as the registered agent of a Florida company called Infidels MC, on date 1095 tattooed on his chest. He has a cross of cross-cutting on his right forearm and another on his top of the left arm with the word “infidels”.

“When you see today anti -Muslim fanatics celebrating 1095, celebrating the Crusades, they celebrate the massacre in the wholesale of Muslims – the erasure of Muslims and Jews in the Holy City of Jerusalem,” said Mitchell of the American Muslim civil rights organization Cair.

He said that the gang had the characteristics of anti-Muslim hatred groups which, for decades, have used the name “unfaithful”.

Facebook

Johnny Mulford has tattoos with the Crusader cross and the date 1095, which marked the start of the Crusades

The anti-Islamic views expressed by the gang include a leaflet for the roast pork during Ramadan, which the BBC found on an archived web page. He says: “The challenge of the Islamic holidays of Ramadan, we invite you to attend the infidels Mc Colorado Springs Chapter Open Bike Party & Pig Roast.”

The leaflet also shows a woman wearing a burka which was torn from the neck down, exposing his chest.

The Facebook page of Ifilels MC organized clearly Islamophobic discussions. In 2020, the club shared a link to a false satirical article claiming four American democratic politicians, including two Muslims, wanted the Bible to be considered a hate speech.

The comments of the members of the Facebook group included: “Filling my magazine as much as possible. It would not be the first time that we have disagreed with Muslims”; “Expel these pathetic skanks to a signs of shit from the Third World where they will not be offended by the Holy Bible”; And a comment rejecting “them and their Mohammad” with an explanive.

On Wednesday, the comments remain on the infidels Facebook page MC.

Internet Archives

The reports at the time highlighted the roast of “anti-Muslim” pig of the biker gang

The IFILELS MC website has also used the skull logo of the Violent Marvel Punisher comic character character, a symbol appropriate by white supremacist groups, registered with “Kafir” in the Arabic script – which results in “incorporating” (or “unfaithful”).

The chaos and danger scenes are common in the Gaza aid distribution sites since their opening at the end of May. Until September 2, 1,135 children, women and men were killed near GHF sites while looking for food, according to the United Nations Bureau for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN said most of the murders seem to have been carried out by Israeli security forces. The incidents where civilians were injured in the search for aid are “undervalued by the competent authorities in the FDI,” said the Israeli army.

Facebook

Infidels MC says he has chapters in 15 American states and one in Germany

UGS has denied allegations that his security entrepreneurs also dismissed on civilians and that this has put people in search of food in danger due to incompetent leadership. However, the company admitted that warning shots had been used to disperse the crowds.

In a press release, UG Solutions, based in North Carolina, said that Johnny Mulford is a “figure of confidence and respected” with more than 30 years of experience in support in the United States and its allies in the world. “We maintain his reputation, his file and his contributions to the success of complex missions,” said the company.

Getty images

More than a thousand people were killed on or near Gaza help sites, the UN saying that most murders seem to have been carried out by Israeli security forces

“We do not screen the pastime or personal affiliations unrelated to professional performance or safety standards. Each member of the team is in full checking of the history, and only qualified and approved people are deployed on UG solutions operations,” said UGS.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it was based on “people from all walks of life” to provide assistance to Gaza and to establish confidence with the Gazans.

“The team that provides help on the Foundation's sites is diversified – and it succeeds for this reason,” said GHF.

