South Korea sends us an airplane to bring workers detained during an immigration raid





Seoul, South Korea (AP), a South Korean charter plane left for the United States on Wednesday to bring Korean workers detained during an immigration raid in Georgia last week, although officials said that the return of the plane with workers on board would not have had as quickly as they hoped.

Watch: Hyundai Ice Raid Saids Focus on construction sites by using migrants

A total of 475 workers, including more than 300 South Koreans, were gathered during the September 4 raid at the battery plant under construction at the Hyundai car plant. The American authorities have published a video showing certain chains of chains around their hands, ankles and sizes, causing a shock and a feeling of betrayal among many people in South Korea, a key American ally.

The South Korea government later said that it had entered into an agreement with the United States for the Liberation of Workers.

Korean workers should be brought home after days of detention

South Korean television images have shown the Charter plane, a Korean Air Boeing 747-8i, take off at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. The South Korea Foreign Ministry said that it was talking with US officials to let the plane go home with workers released as soon as possible. But he said that the plane could not move from the United States on Wednesday because South Korea wished it earlier for an unpertified reason involving the American part.

Korean workers are currently detained in an immigration detention center in Folkston in southeast Georgia. The South Korean media indicated that they would be released and chased from 285 miles (460 kilometers) by bus for Atlanta to take the charter plane.

South Korean officials said they had negotiated with the United States to win “voluntary” workers from workers, rather than deportations that could make them inadmissible to return to the United States for 10 years.

The workplace raid by the US Homeland Security Agency was its most important to date as it is continuing its mass expulsion program. The Georgia Battery Plant, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, is one of the more than 20 major industrial sites that South Korean companies are currently building in the United States.

Many South Koreans consider Georgia's raid as a source of national shame and remain amazed. Only 10 days earlier, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump held their first summit in Washington on August 25. At the end of July, South Korea also promised hundreds of billions of dollars in American investments to conclude a pricing agreement.

Experts say that South Korea will probably not take any major reprisals against the United States, but Georgia's raid could become a source of tensions between the Allies while the Trump administration intensifies immigration raids.

Read more: The South Koreans face the shock and confusion after workers' detention at the Georgia Hyundai factory

South Korea calls for an improvement in American visa systems

The American authorities said that some of the detained workers had illegally crossed the US border, while others had entered the country legally but had expired visas or entered a waiver of the visa which prohibited them from working. But the South Korean experts and officials said Washington had not yet acted at Seoul demand to ensure that a visa system to adapt to the skids of qualified Korean workers to build installations, although he has put pressure on South Korea to extend industrial investments in Korean companies Ursout tolerated for years.

LG Energy Solution, who employed most of the workers, informed its South Korean employees in the United States on short-term visa visas B-1 or B-2 so as not to come to work until further notice, and told people with Estas to return home immediately.

During his visit to Washington, the South Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun met representatives of large Korean companies operating in the United States, including Hyundai, LG and Samsung on Tuesday. Cho told them that South Korean officials were active discussion with US officials and legislators about the possible legislation to create a separate visa quota for South Korean professionals operating in the United States, according to the DHO Ministry.

Trump said that this week, workers “were illegally” here “and that the United States had to work with other countries so that its experts form American citizens to carry out specialized work such as the manufacture of batteries and IT.

Atlanta’s immigration lawyer Charles Kuck, who represents several of the South Korean nationals held, told the Associated Press on Monday that no company in the United States makes the machines used in the Georgia battery plant. They therefore had to come from abroad to install or repair work on the spot which would take about three to five years to train someone in the United States, he said.

The military alliance of South Korea in US, forged in the blood during the Korean War of 1950-1953, experienced ups and downs over the decades. But surveys have shown that the majority of South Koreans support the alliance of the two countries, because the American deployment of 28,500 soldiers in South Korea and 50,000 others in Japan served as a skeleton of the American military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

At a meeting of the cabinet council on Tuesday, Lee said that he felt a “great responsibility” on the raid and expressed his hope that the operations of the South Korean companies will not aim unfairly again. He said that his government would push to improve systems to prevent recurrences of similar incidents in close consultations with the United States

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/south-korea-sends-plane-to-u-s-to-bring-back-workers-detained-in-immigration-raid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos