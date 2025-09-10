What we know about Donald Trump's visit to the UK | British news





Donald Trump will visit England for an unprecedented second visit.

The American president and the first lady Melanie A Trump will be hosted by the Queen of Windsor and the Queen of Windsor. It will be the first time President Trump met for the first time since Charles became a monarch.

Travel is rare because the second term, the US president, usually does not generally provide a state visit. Instead, they are invited to the car or lunch with the monarch, as in the case of George W Bush and Barack Obama.

What we know about Trump's trip is:

When is Trump's state visit?

Buckingham Palace announced that it accepted the invitation of the king who visited the UK from Wednesday, September 17 to Friday, September 19.

Keir Starmer invited Trump on behalf of the king during his visit to the White House in February.

After reading it, President Trump said it was “great and great glory.”

2:29 At the moment, Starmer Trump the king's letter

Windsor is used as the opening work continues in Buckingham Palace. Berkshire's royal residence was also used in July to visit French President Emmanuel Macron.

The British visit was conducted two months after President Trump visited Scotland, and during this period, he had a meeting with the first ministers of Sir Ker, the EU chief Urcula von der Leyen, and John Swinney.

0:56 King shows Macron a French technology.

What does the schedule look like?

For more information on what will happen during the visit on September 3, it has not been announced yet.

If you follow other weeks, the weekly banquet is included in the welcome, the total salute, and the evening.

Sky News said in July that the US president is unlikely to deal with parliament.

The House of Representatives will not sit when Trump visits the party conference season until October 13 until September 16 (the House of Representatives will still be sitting).

This can help some MPs to solve potentially awkward problems after raising significant concerns about the privilege of President Trump.

Image: Donald Trump examines the expenses of honor at the Buckingham Palace. PIC: PA

US Technology and Financial Giant on the Guest List

Jensen Huang, the boss of NVIDIA, the world's most valuable chip manufacturer, is one of the enterprises in line with Trump in the state visit, Sky News understands.

The source told SAM Altman, the boss of Openai, to SKY NEWS's urban editor, Mark Kleinman. LARRY FINK, Asset Management Behemoth Blackrock Chairman and CEO; Stephen Schwarzman, a boss of private equity giant black stone, is also expected to be one of the participants.

Image: NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is expected to attend the main banquet. PIC: Reuters

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook may have been invited to attend the main banquet of Windsor, while JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon was understood that he could not travel because of his existing diary promises.

Kleinman said he would like to show that the waves of British corporate transactions and investments will be revealed during Trump's second visit to Trump's second visit to Trump.

Image: Openai CEO Sam Altman can also travel to the UK. PIC: Reuters

Close cooperation between the nuclear industry between the two countries is expected to be one of the focus of trade -related discussions during three days of travel and AI and extensive technology industries.

What happened to Trump's last week?

In 2019, President Trump's visit was to meet Queen Elizabeth II and drink tea hosted by King Charles, Prince Wales.

President Trump spoke at the Buckingham Palace's Ballroom at a luxurious weekly banquet.

Image: PIC: PA

The US President also visited Westminster Abbey and was greeted by Prince Andrew and was respected by an unknown warrior's grave.

He wrote a message in the book's book. “Thank you very much. This was a great honor. Special place.”

Also, while visiting, he has a conversation with the former Prime Minister of Teresa May. Then this pair held a co -press conference.

