



Pro-Palestinian activists asked Israeli President Israel to issue arrest warrants for war crimes before arriving in England this week.

Herzog requested a public prosecution director raised by friends of the Al-Aqsa Campaign Group to help civilians indiscriminately killed and prosecuted in Gaza.

One of the professional lawyers who advised his friends at Al-Aqsa said this incident was based on Herzog's statement after Hamas Israeli attack on October 7.

This opinion was emphasized in the case of South Africa at the Hague International Legal Court, which Israel accused of massacre.

The South African Republic used Herzogs to submit the entire documents to the UN Security Council of Israeli soldiers and officers, and reached practice in Gaza. They began indiscriminate attacks that influenced civilians and civilians with the knowledge that such attacks would cause life losses, civilian injuries and civilian damage.

The lawyer showed a war crime that increased the number of civilian deaths, and a wide range of damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings began to indiscriminate attacks, which seriously violated the first additional protocol of the Geneva Convention.

As a national manager, Herzog is expected to be exempted, but the lawyer suggested that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced a arrest warrant for the government officers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which must be implemented by signators.

The Embassy of Israel in London approached for comment.

In 2024, the ICC announced a warrant for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, former Secretary of Defense, YOAV Gallant and Hamas Military Leader Mohammed Deif.

Herzog is scheduled to arrive in England to meet three days of government ministers, but the Labor Party MP urged ministers not to do so.

The visit was expected by the Palestinian state, unless the Israeli agreed to the ceasefire and revived the prospects of the second solution.

The friends of ISMAIL PATEL, the founder of Al-Aqsas, said in the UK that the leaders of the state should not be allowed to violate human rights and indiscriminate murder.

Patel said more than 60,000 people were killed in Gaza, and Israel was accused of war crimes and starved to death through the blockade.

The United Kingdom defended Palestinian rights and failed to support the law. He now has the opportunity to correct failure and issue arrest warrants for investigating Herzogs' ties for attacks on Gaza, he said.

The lawyer said the British legal system provided the possibility that an individual requested a public prosecution to require an arrest warrant to start a private prosecution, not to allow individuals to allow individual prosecution and to depend on crown prosecution services.

In 2016, former Israeli Minister Tzipi Livni received a special diplomacy after questioning the police by the police for the war crime during the 2008-09 Israeli Operation Cast Lead, and during this period, the rights groups died from Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/09/pro-palestine-activists-call-for-arrest-israeli-president-isaac-herzog-during-uk-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

