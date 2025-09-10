Warning about reaching England near the beach of France | Immigration and asylum





Asylum applicants in northern France, hoping to arrive in the UK from small boats, should be targeted for home office end posters and leaflets.

Signs in English and French will be mounted near the French beach around Kalek and Dunkirk to inform people that they have been deceived by pushing their lives in danger and smuggling gangs for the opportunity to be provided in the UK.

The PR campaign signed by the French government is believed to be the first to persuade the French asylum to travel to England. Refugees were rejected by refugee groups when refugees needed practical support.

During the summer, this campaign with the French authorities is part of a more aggressive home office, facing people who attempt to enter the UK on small boats.

The WhiteHall source said: It is a big deal for the French authorities to allow home offices to campaign in French territory. We must know that people crossing the channel are dangerous, and in England, their lives will not be easy and can be returned according to a new contract.

Since labor has taken power in July 2024, more than 50,000 people have crossed the waterway in small boats, and many have begun a dangerous intersection on the beaches of northern France.

On Tuesday, a woman died when a Kent police suffered from the Kent police, who were depicted by a deadly deflation 10 -mile from the Dover coast. The police said the woman was aired on the coast but died.

The promotion campaign was written by the officials of the home office under the last home secretary of Yvette Cooper. It was approved by Shabana Mahmood, which was promoted as a role on Friday. Mahmood said on Monday that her top priority has a UKS border.

On Saturday, Mahmoods arrived all day a day with 1,097 people all day, one of the largest arrivals every day.

The one -to -one trading confirmed by Keir Starmer in July will allow Britain's irregular means to return a person who has entered the country as an irregular means and return people in France, where the claim of asylum in the UK is expected to be more successful.

It was released in July, and was trumped by pastors as a Gamechanging transaction, and dozens of people were detained under it.

The first revenue was first expected in August, but it was expected to happen in a few weeks this week and would be applied to about 50 people at first.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Our morning email sees the main stories of today and tells what happens and why it is important.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that are charged, online advertising and external parties support funds. If you don't have an account, write your guest account to send this newsletter on TheGuardian.com. You can complete the entire registration at any time. For more information on how to use your data, see Personal Information Protection Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

Refugees have expressed doubt that the campaign will affect.

The CEO of the Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, said: Home offices should be able to access accurate information, advice, and guidelines for the application of asylum applications for trusted organizations such as the Red Cross or UNHCR, rather than relying on powerful conversation tactics.

Providing clear and practical support allows people to make a decision based on information and not to travel dangerous to find sanctuary in the UK.

Steve Smith, CEO of Care4calais, said: people went on a dangerous journey to avoid war, torture and persecution at home and arrived in northern France, and are ready to risk their lives to find a sanctuary in England. There will be no signs that prevent one person from crossing the channel to claim asylum in England.

The government has abandoned a so -called inhibitor that never works with special effects. The only way to end the channel intersection is to create an appropriate and safe path for people to claim asylum. Perhaps the government has already paid for the signboards on the beach, so you can also switch signs to provide information on how people can apply for a safe path.

Home offices are expected to start the campaign soon. The department asked how much to spend on the campaign, but did not respond before publishing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/sep/10/home-office-signs-discouraging-asylum-seekers-french-beaches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos