Hulk Hogan left more than $ 5 million, has not listed Brooke as a beneficiary (Excl of them)





Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan has filed court documents revealing that his late father left nearly $ 5 million in assets and that the daughter of the wrestling icon, Brooke Hogan, is not listed as the beneficiary of the succession, the United States can make a report exclusively.

On Tuesday, September 9, Nick, 35, filed documents appointed co-represented in the succession of his father, in addition to a man by the name of Terry McCoy.

In the documents, Nick said that Hulk had executed a will in 2016 and changed it in 2017, 2021, 2022 and for a last period in July 2023.

Nick explained that he had filed a complaint against Bubba the Love Sponge to prevent the release of the sex tape well known to his father. He said he needed a curator named in the field and proposed that Terry was the curator.

On September 2, Nick, serving as a representative of his father's succession, continued Bubba before a Federal Court for a documentary that he said he said the copyright of the wrestler. Bubba’s documentary would have planned to discuss the famous Hulk sex tape, which featured Bubba’s wife.

Hulk Hogan Matt Jelonk / Wireimage

Nick was listed as the only beneficiary of his father's succession, while the widow of Hulk, Melanie Sky Daily, was listed as a surviving spouse. Brooke, 37, was not listed as a beneficiary.

After the death of Hulk, sources told TMZ that Brooke had asked his father to be withdrawn from his will. An initiate said that she did not want to receive money from her succession in the event of death.

The documents show that Hulk left $ 200,000 in cryptocurrency, $ 799,000 in personal goods and intellectual property, and in addition to its right to advertising, worth $ 4 million and of unknown value for a trial for potential medical fault.

TMZ reported that the widow of Hulk was planning to bring medical legal action against WWE Star doctors. The wrestler underwent neck surgery in May, which, according to daily, was not executed correctly.

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan Kmazur / Wireimage for Entertainment TV Clear Channel

Nick did not list Hulk's real estate in documents, which can belong to a trust or LLC. The famous wrestler had two houses separated next to the other in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The houses are worth around $ 11 million.

The court signed on the request and appointed McCoy as a curator to manage the trial with Bubba.

In response to the trial, Bubba said publicly: “I don't have anything. They continue bad people. ” He added: “You have an idiot. Did you look at him? Do you realize that your father was not portrayed in a bad light?”

As we previously reported, Hulk died on July 24 in his home in Florida. His cause of death has been listed as an acute myocardial infarction.

Hulk Hogan John Parra / Getty Images for the Darren Prince Book Festival

Nick published an emotional tribute to his father on July 26. “Hearing so many kind words and stories about my father's life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting,” he wrote.

He added: “My father was the most incredible person I have ever known and will always be my hero. He was the nicest, most loving and incredible father you can ask. I feel so blessed to have the most grandfather in the world.”

Nick continued: “He was not only the best dad, but also my mentor and my best friend. He has always been my best friend and I love him and I miss him more than I could never explain. ”

Brooke shared his own note on social networks. She said, “My father's blood flows in my veins. Her eyes shine through my children. And our link has never broken, not even in its last moments. ”

