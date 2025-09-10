As a British -EU diplomat who wants to strengthen Poland's aviation defenses warns in the Ukrainian war, '| World News





The UK is trying to strengthen Poland's aviation defense after Russian drones are shot down from the airspace.

This is the first time that NATO countries have been known to have fired guns during the Russian war in Ukraine, raising concerns about wider conflicts.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a desolate message that “after World War II, we were the closest conflict.”

Moscow denied responsibility for the incident, and the Russian Defense Ministry said the drone had a major attack on the western Ukraine but was not planned anywhere in Poland.

Images: Soldiers patrol the distance after the invasion of drone in Poland. PIC: Reuters

What happened in Poland?

NATO fighters were scrambled as part of the operation to shoot down suspected Russian drones, which were believed to have violated Polish airspace on Tuesday evening, and continued until morning.

Poland said that 19 objects entered the aircraft during the Russian aerial attack against Ukraine from Belarus, and those who raised the threats were shot.

According to the Polish Ministry of Home Affairs, seven drones were found, as well as some of the missiles.

Image: suspected Russian drones were found in northern Poland, eastern and southeast.

Warsaw's army commanded this called “unprecedented Polish violation,” and added that “this is an attack that caused our citizens' real threats to safety.”

Belorusi, a close alliance in Russia, said he traced the “lost” drone because they were hindered. But some European leaders say they think the incident depends on Russian intentional escalation.

Read more: Drones and Salami: How to test Westanalysis: Central question about NATO

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:38 NATO Chief: 'Last night it showed that you could defend all inches of NATO territory.'

How does NATO participate?

Poland is a core member of NATO and has one of the largest military in Europe, and has increased its size since the full -scale invasion of President Vladimir Putin in 2022.

Airplanes from other NATO countries in the Netherlands and Italy have been involved in operations to shoot down drones.

NATO's Mark Rutte, the president of the Mark Rutte, showed that the allies could defend all inches of NATO territory, including airspace.

Leaders and diplomats in various NATO countries were involved in the enthusiastic discussion in the aftermath of the incident.

According to Article 5 of the Alliance Treaty, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all members, but now Poland has not aroused.

Instead, Prime Minister TUSK asked his country to emit Article 4, saying that allies could consult with other members about problems.

Poland is causing Article 4 -What is it?

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland is causing Article 4 of the NATO Treaty for alleged drone cases.

Article 5 The principle of self -defense is well known, but Article 4 is different.

According to the Treaty, all members of the 32 strong alliance may officially call Article 4 to raise problems to attract the attention of the Natos decision -making agency.

This article says: The parties will consult together whenever they are threatened by the territorial honesty, political independence or security of the parties.

Article 4 is called as soon as the problem is discussed and potentially can lead to any form of co -determination or behavior in place of NATO.

No form of armed intervention is required.

Unlike Article 5, which was released only once, Article 4 broke out seven times in Natos history.

Most recently, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia asked for a consultation on Russia's entire Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

STARMER condemns 'reckless Russia' to strengthen Poland.

Keir Starmer was one of the leaders of the Polish allies who criticized Moscow and supported Warsaw.

He blamed Ukraine for “unprecedented Polish and NATO violations” and “brutal attacks.”

“This was an extremely reckless move in Russia and reminded me of a shameless ignorance of President Putin's peace, and innocent Ukrainians constantly bombed every day,” he said.

Defense Minister John Healey, the British Secretary of Defense, said the British are also looking for a way to strengthen Poland's aviation defense.

Image: Firefighters work on the destroyed roofs of the house after the Russian drone was assumed to have violated the Polish airspace. PIC: Reuters

europe

Ukrainian President Ukraine, who endured the night prospects for Russian drone attacks, said, “Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation with partners to protect the reliable protection of the sky, so we are ready to guarantee not only information and intelligent data but also practical joint action to ensure the security of neighbors.

“Russia should think that Europeans know how to defend themselves.”

What does Russia mean?

Kremlin denied responsibility for what happened.

The Russian Defense Ministry said drone had a major attack on military facilities in the western Ukraine, but there is no plan to achieve Polish goals.

A spokesman for the Kremlin, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said EU and NATO said, “Russia has blamed daily provocations. Most of the time is at least without any claims.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-looking-to-reinforce-polands-air-defences-as-eu-diplomat-warns-ukraine-war-is-escalating-13428233 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos