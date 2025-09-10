Pochettino defends the USMNT players: “Critic me”, not them





The United States coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his players and said that team criticism should be directed against him and not his alignment after Tuesday's 2-0 victory on Japan on the Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio.

“I prefer people to criticize me, but do not touch the player,” said Pocsettino. “I hope in the future, criticize me, criticize me, but let the player play freely, go play.”

Guided by goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun, the friendly victory represented a turnaround for the manager who had consecutive defeats after Saturday's defeat against South Korea and a defeat against Mexico in the Gold Cup final in July. Before the match against Japan, Pochettino had supervised the defeats in six of the 11 previous games.

Regarding noise and pressure before facing Japan, the Argentinian coach, who was “so satisfied” with his last victory, called for more patience with his project which started last year.

“”[We’ve needed] The time because the players need to know us, the staff need to know each other, we must adapt, we have to adapt to the player, “said former coach of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.” We must know the player … This is an important image we are talking about [about]But sometimes people want the result tomorrow, and why you don't call that [player] or call another.

“”[What’s] The most important thing is the process. The most important today, [is it about] Win or lose? No, this is the process. It is the player who really believes in what we do. Let them respect us, how we respect them. We are able to build this relationship … give time to the process and the process will work, that's for sure. “”

Regarding Zendejas, a star of the Club Amrica who was left from the alignment of the Gold Cup, Pochettino acknowledged that his last departure had strengthened his case for the team of the World Cup next year.

“We are so happy because he, with his performance, makes us doubt [our roster ideas]”Pochettino said.” With this type of performance, he is in the race for the World Cup list. “”

Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Max Arfsten as he leaves the match during a substitution in a victory over Japan. Getty images

Note again the criticism at the end of his press conference, Pochettino also praised the judgment and evaluation of his in progress preparations for 2026.

“I know that when you criticize or make an opinion, because sometimes you can observe something different from different angles,” said Pochettino. “I know it's good for us to see and read. Continue this way, because it makes us better.”

Zendejas scored when he took a long cross from the left back Max Arfsteten and stole with his left foot near the penalty for his second goal in 13 international appearances. He was not part of the national team since November.

“I'm just waiting for my moment,” said Zendejas after the match. “I didn't expect to be called.”

Balogun scored his sixth international goal after the pass of Christian Pulisic, beating goalkeeper Keisuke Osako with a tilted left shot inside the distant post.

“We are building something big here. He is obviously a high -level coach and it takes time, and he tried to highlight this to be patient,” said Balogun. “Confidence, I think it's really important. The results are ultimately the type of industry in which we are.”

Balogun was a late addition to the list, joining the first time since Pochettino took over as a coach. He was injured for a large part of last season, which was doubted with Pochettino and his staff if he should be called.

In their preparation during the current World Cup, Pochettino and the United States will participate in friendly matches next month against Ecuador on October 10 and Australia on October 14.

