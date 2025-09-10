



More than 2 billion military support for Ukraine was secured through the UK -led international military fund to support the Ukrainian military's most urgent requirements.

The Secretary of Defense provided Ukraine for the 30th meeting of the powerful Ukrainian defense contact group, which held NATO Secretary -General Mark Rutte, Defense Minister Ukraine, Denys SHMYHAL and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. This was chairman of KYIV's commitment to the Secretary of Defense, following the fifth visit to Ukraine last week.

Since the beginning of the illegal invasion, the Russian war in Ukraine said that during the weekend, President Putin's attack should be carried out faster in receiving the right support of Ukrainian fighters just by strengthening Ukrainian countries.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

Putin is expanding its attack on Ukraine, so we must go faster to surge in the hands of the Ukrainian war fighter.

After visiting Ukraine last week, London's Secretary of Defense, Pistorius, and Secretary -General Pistorius, were joy for strong Ukrainian defense contacts in 50 countries. We see Putin's invasion, but this strengthens our unity and resolutions to strengthen our military support for Ukraine.

The two billion capital milestones of the UK -led Ukrainian International Fund symbolize Unity, and 11 countries work with the UK to cooperate with the Ukraine to get urgent support for fighting today, while the Union's willingness to continue to maintain a legitimate and continuous peace.

The Defense Secretary announced that the UK -led Ukrainian International Fund (IFU) provided equipment including more than 1,000 aviation defense systems, more than 600 excellent public systems, electronic war systems and aviation defense radars.

During the summer, delivery was focused on equipment, including the construction of the Ukrainian maritime units, to defend the coast and inland waterways, including more aviation defense radars and tactical boats to help the most important artillery ammunition for the forefront. It will reduce European security and economic uncertainty and support government change plans to support Ukraine's defense benefits.

Unilateral attack drones are essential for Ukrainian defense. For the next 12 months, the UK will provide thousands of long -range attack drones built in the UK and support 100 -year partnerships with Ukraine.

The Secretary of Defense then will hold defense ministers in London for the next e5 national meeting in France, Germany, Italy and Poland (September 10) in London, and the Defense Minister Ukraine also attended. The discussion will focus on the situation in Ukraine, the larger European security development, nuclear cooperation, and the important European defense industry.

The Ukrainian International Fund is managed and led by the UK Defense Ministry to use the funds provided by Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister made clear that UKS National Security plans the foundation of the government for change in Ukraine. The UK is doing its best to secure justifiable and continuous peace in Ukraine, and this year, $ 4.5 billion was spent on military support for UKS's best Ukraine.

