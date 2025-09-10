



The panel of “The Big Money Show” discusses the pharmaceutical strategy of President Donald Trump.

The United States is expected to increase its manufacturing of amoxicillin – a widely used prescription antibiotic which has recently faced a national shortage – after Walmart and the medical supply and distribution company have concluded an agreement with the only manufacturer of the country's medication.

“We are delighted to work with Walmart and McKesson to bring antibiotics produced at the national level directly to American families,” Patrick Cashman, USANTIBIOTIC president, in a press release on the announcement on Monday.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Walmart and McKesson for their leadership to support the American manufacturing of critical generic drugs. This collaboration represents more than a commercial relationship – it is a commitment to American health security.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change% WMT Walmart inc. 100.42 -1.90 -1.85% MCK McKesson Corp. 705.91 +0.34 + 0.05%

Usantibiotics is located in Bristol, Tennessee, and plans to “produce enough amoxicillin products to meet 100% of the country's demand for these essential drugs” as part of the agreement. Walmart Pharmacies will offer amoxicillin made in the United States, while McKesson will provide antibiotic thanks to its massive national distribution services, according to the press release.

President Donald Trump signed a pharmaceutical decree in May at the White House when he was flanked by the Ministry of Health and Social Services. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty)

A source close to Trump's White House underlined the repeated comments of the president calling for industries to return to the United States, which Trump defended as a plan that would not only strengthen American jobs, but also the country's supply chain.

“President Trump has repeatedly called to the ground and expand the manufacture of critical pharmaceutical supply chains and it is therefore good to see certain large American companies that take into account his call to do so,” the source told Fox News Digital.

Amoxicillin, discovered by British scientists in the 1950s, treats bacterial infections such as pneumonia and is the most commonly prescribed antibiotic for children, Fox News Digital reported. It was first approved for use in the United States in the 1970s.

The common antibiotic amoxicillin trihydrate presented itself in a hospital pharmacy. The drug faced a national shortage in 2022. (Susan L. Angstadt / Medianews Group / Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The FDA declared a national shortage of Amoxicillin in 2022, which persisted the following year, the experts stressed that the American supply chain relying on foreign nations such as China and India to provide common drugs while the American use of prescription has increased, reported Fox Digital previously.

Walmart told Fox Digital on Wednesday that the partnership linked to amoxicine is built by the company's commitment to invest $ 350 billion from the United States by 2030.

“Walmart will host more than 600 entrepreneurs from our annual flagship event, Open Call, in our home office in Bentonville, Arkansas. The open call offers these small businesses an exciting occasion to present their Walmart Walmart and Sam's Club of Sam products. This,” two thirds of the annual Walmart product expenses are on American, cultivated or assembled products “.

Reducing medication costs and manufacturing American soil manufacturing was an absolute priority for Trump under his second administration.

President Donald Trump has been reduced several times against pharmaceutical prices for American consumers and has rallied companies to urge their operations through decrees and presidential actions. (Aaron Schwartz / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“We are not doing our own pharmaceutical products, medicines and other things to improve,” said Trump in April of the American drug supply chain and high pharmaceutical costs for consumers. “They are made in other countries, and you pay a number. I mean, the same package in our country compared to London and other places is sometimes 10 times more, 10 times more. Something that sells $ 88 in London, sells $ 1300 here, made in the same factory by the same company. And it's over.”

Trump signed a decree in August to strengthen the American medical supply chain by ordering the Ministry of Health and Social Services to restore a drug reserve that Trump established in 2020 when the pandemic rage and medical supplies facing shortages. The August decree followed Trump signing a pair of EOS in May, including one leading the abolition of regulatory obstacles to encourage the production of domestic drugs, and another which aimed to reduce the prices of drugs for consumers.

Melissa Rudy de Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

