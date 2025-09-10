Four deaths, including two children attempting to cross the waterway to the UK for the last 24 hours | Immigration and asylum





Four people, including two children, died of two incidents, trying to cross the waterway to England for the last 24 hours, and three were missing in the third case.

On Tuesday night, three people were killed by traveling 38 people on the French box coast. After the incident in the Neufchtel-Hardelot, France, three other people were missing from a boat with 115 people.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman was confirmed that a woman died after the rescue attempt was completed on the UK. The woman was aired by Dover, but her life could not be saved.

A few days after the former Minister of Home Affairs Ivette Cooper announced the suspension of refugee family reunion.

Guardian found that the first forced removal of the small boat arrival in Anglo-French One will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Air France flights.

The plan suggests that each immigrant returns to France, and that others with strong cases of British asylum can stay.

It was thought that about 100 people were incorrectly classified into trafficking and torture victims and adults, and were later detained in some of the transactions, including children released later.

The detained people include people in conflicts such as Sudan, Libya and Eritrea. On Wednesday, at the Central Center, everyone is crying after receiving a letter that tells us when we are sent to France. Send there is punishment.

According to the French authorities, the channel cross -attempts were particularly high for several days along the Bullog Coast. On Sunday, 1,097 people crossed the waterway from 17 boats to the UK.

French Media Outlet La Voix Du Nord reported that out of three, two were from Vietnam, and one was Egypt.

Laurent Touvet, PAS-DE-CALAI's PrFET, is a difficult and tragic night. The smuggler network is responsible for this tragedy. The state decided to fight them.

But NGOs work with people in northern France hopes to cross the waterway to England.

The Lachlan Macrae of Calais Food Collective said: this intersection is coming to a significant approach due to the increase in the policy of France and the lack of safe path to the UK. Those who want to intersect now hide their life vests under the trash or blanket to avoid the goals of the French police. The responsibility for this death is the British and French government and the square.

Enver Solomon, the CEO of the Refugee Council, said:

People are dangerous to cross the channel when running away is more terrible than in the future. Every day, our front line meets men, women and children who leave everything to find safety, even if they run away from their homes and separate them from their families.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 85 people tried to cross the channel in 2024 and 24 people died from early 2025 to August 15.

According to the home office, thousands of people have crossed the waterway on small boats since their contracts with France have entered into effect in August.

A British government spokesman said: We know about the case on the Channel of the French territory. French authorities are leading response and investigation. We will no longer mention at this stage.

By 2025, more than 30,000 people arrived in the UK from small boats, and more than 50,000 people crossed in July 2024.

