Bad rabbit concerts in the United States have stopped. Here is why





Watch Bad Bunny Limp offsing during the Porto Rico show

Rapper Bad Bunny left the scene during his residence in Porto Rico after seeming to injure himself.

Bad Bunny reveals why he stopped playing in the United States.

The star “captured of theft”, in an interview with ID magazine published Wednesday, September 10, said that his announcement that he would not occur in the United States in the middle of a residence of 30 shows in Puerto Rico was without concern about the American political climate.

“There were several reasons why I did not show up in the United States, and none of them was on hatred,” he told The Outlet. “More specifically, for a residence here in Puerto Rico, when we are an incorporated territory of the American people of the United States could come here to see the show. Latinos and Porto Riccans could also travel here, or in any part of the world.”

The singer cited the deportation of Latinos by the Trump administration as a specific motivation for his decision to stop making shows in the United States

The video shows a bad rabbit appearing injured, box-hobby of the scene during the concert

“The ice could be outside (my concert). And that's something we were talking about and very concerned,” he said.

Bad Bunny announced the residence of the stadium in his country of origin in January, assuring fans that he would end up going around other countries.

“There are places where I will come back, such as Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia. And some that I have never lived but would like to visit, like Brazil and Japan,” he told Avideo, announcing residence social media. “And there are places where I have not been for a long time, like Italy, London, Spain. But for the moment, I'm in Puerto Rico. I'm at home, I am having fun and, to be honest, I don't want to leave.”

The World Tourkicks of the album-Stade off November 21 in Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic and ends on July 22 in Brussels. The tour has no dates planned in the American continent

Party on, Jon Jamn: Jon Hamm spotted in the bad bunny concert in Puerto Rico

Penope Cruz, Javier Bardem lights the scene with Bad Bunny in Porto Rico

The Puerto Rican residence of Bad Bunny, which envelops on Sunday, September 14, is in favor of its sixth studio album at the top of the graphic, “Deb Tirar Ms Fotos” and reflects the musical styles with which it grew and lyrically approach the cultural identity and political challenges of the island.

He criticized President Donald Trump. On July 4, Bad Bunny published a video on the thesis of “Nuevayol”, in which he seems to take a stand against the anti-immigrant policies of Trump and rhetoric. Towards the end of the video, the Star of Reggaeton does what looks like a Trump impression while adopting a pro-immigration position.

And before the 2024 elections, the singer published a video of Kamala Harris committing to stimulating the economy of Puerto Rico. He specifically highlighted a citation of Harris: “I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a benevolent and competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block the aid after consecutive devastating hurricanes and did not offer anything more than tea towels and insults.”

Contribution: ROCY Ruggier, Jay Stahl Edwad right away

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2025/09/10/bad-bunny-concert-puerto-rico-america-ice/86074753007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos