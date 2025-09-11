



The Israeli diplomat Yechiel Leiter claims that countries criticizing Israel for the launch of air strikes on Doha will rely.

September 10, 2025

Washington, a DC a few hours after American president Donald Trump promised that Israel will no longer attack Qatar, the Israeli ambassador to the United States suggested that his country could repeat his attempt to kill Hamas in the Gulf country.

Addressing Fox News late Tuesday, Yechiel Leiter said that if Hamas leaders had survived Doha's bombing, Israel would target them again.

If we didn't get them this time, get them next time, said the Israeli envoy.

Israel launched air attacks in Doha targeting a delegation from Hamas that met to discuss Trumps Gaza's ceasefire proposal on Tuesday.

But Hamas said its main leaders, including its Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya, had survived the assassination attempt, who killed six people, including a Qatari security officer.

Countries of the world, including some of the Israel Western allies, have condemned the attack.

Israeli air raids seem to have violated several provisions of international law, including the charters of the United Nations prohibited from aggression in sovereign states.

Qatar described strikes as state terrorism and called for a regional response against the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Qatari Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani accused Netanyahu of having undergone regional stability and peace in pursuit of narcissistic delusions and personal gains.

Working to violate the sovereignty of nations without any care should not be neglected and must be confronted with all means, he said.

Trump, a fervent supporter of Israel, also expressed doubts with the attack, but has stopped condemning it publicly.

Bombing unilaterally in Qatar, a sovereign nation and an ally close to the United States, which works very hard and takes risks with us to negotiate peace, does not advance the objectives of Israel or the Americas, he wrote in an article on social networks.

Qatar is an important non-nato ally of the United States, and has helped to mediate several international agreements involving Washington. The Pays du Gulf also hosts one of the largest American military bases in the region.

The American president added Tuesday that he spoke to the Qatars Emir and Prime Minister and assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil.

But Leiter rejected American and international concerns, saying that Israel, which attacked at least five Arab countries in the past month changes the region for the best and works to overcome Islamic extremism.

At present, we can be subject to a little criticism. They will recover, he said.

Israel receives billions of dollars in American military aid each year.

