



The murals, which are considered to be mentioned about the UKS crackdown on the Palestinian behavior group, were removed a few days after the release in London.

Published on September 10, 2025 on September 10, 2025

Anonymous Street Artist Banksys Mural was removed from the court building in London two days after the judge showing a judge who hit protesters with Gavel.

The image shared by the AP News Agency on Wednesday shows a worker who removes Banksy's new artwork, which shows that after appearing in the Royal Court in the UK on Monday, a fierce judge departs down the protesters on the ground and holds a bloody placard.

According to PA media, the work began to remove the image on Tuesday and resumed on Wednesday.

Mural paintings appear to be a commentary on the massive arrest of those who protest against the campaign group Palestinian behavior.

In July, the UK designated an activist network, a terrorist organization, after members attacked the royal air force base, damaged military aircraft, and then. The group's support or affiliation now provides criminal punishment.

Banksy's unveiled photos show a new work in the Royal Court in London, England, depicting a judge who beats the protesters as a judge. [Banksy via AP]

But rights groups and activists accused the British government that Palestinian behavior was a crime.

Lawyers and citizens' freedom advocates insisted that the sentence of Palestinian behavior set up a dangerous precedent for limiting behavioralism on foreign policy issues, and Amnesty called the labor government's decision as a confusing legal overrich.

The campaigns accused the labor government, led by Prime Minister Kerstar, to allow Israel to export military items to Israel. In the mounting pressure, Starmer announced last month that the UK will recognize the state of Palestine.

Banksy has been using his work for a long time to emphasize the Palestinian struggle under the occupation of Israel. His murals of the occupied Westbank include a girl wearing a girl who performs physical search in an Israeli soldier, a flock jacket wearing a pigeon, and a bouquet.

In 2017, he opened the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem and was designed to provide a direct reference to the separation barriers of Israel, known as the Apa Lerthaite wall in front of the hotel.

