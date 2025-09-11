



You can find shark meat in the United States in some grocery stores, seafood markets and online-but the type of shark you buy may not be what you think is, according to a new study.

In the study, published Wednesday in the frontiers in Marine Science Journal, researchers found that meat from species of risks at risk is commonly available in the United States under ambiguous or incorrect labels.

The study sampled 29 shark products: 19 nets purchased in grocery stores or markets in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Washington, DC and 10 jerky products purchased online. DNA bar coding was used to determine the species of each product, which was then compared to the labels it was sold.

“We found sharks in critical danger of extinction, in particular a large hammer and scalloped hammers, sold in grocery stores, seafood and online markets. 29 samples, 93% were ambiguous labeled as` Shark '', and one of the two products labeled at the level of the species was erroneous, “said Savannah J.

Among the samples, 31% proved to come from four endangered species or critical danger of extinction: the big head of hammers, the scalloped halters, the Tope and the Shortfin Mako Sharks. Other samples came from seven other species, including the vulnerable spinner, lemon, common handle and black sharks, as well as the almost threatened smooth drinking shark and the Pacific Angelshark.

These sales do not only put in danger sharks, said study authors, because there could be health implications if consumers do not know what they are buying. For example, some of the species found, including scalloped hammers, the large hammer head and smooth smooth sharks, are known to contain high levels of mercury and methylmercure, as well as arsenic, which can present health risks.

“When consumers buy reequil meat labeled in an ambiguous or poorly labeled way, they have no way of knowing what species they consume and what the associated health risks could be,” wrote the authors.

To help solve this problem, Ryburn said that American sellers should be required to provide specific names to species. “And when shark meat is not a need for food security, consumers should avoid buying products that lack labeling in the species or traceable supply,” she advised.

More CBS News

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle journalist at CBSnews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the vertical of the well-being of the newspaper. It now covers the news of the rupture and trends for Healthwatch of CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/endangered-shark-meat-misleading-labels-us-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos