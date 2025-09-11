



The British government introduces legislation to protect two -thirds of the world's maritime.

As part of the change plan, this bill will help to support British food security by protecting the main sources of world food and oxygen.

This bill is based on a promise to join a global partner that supports this treaty.

The British government (September 10) will introduce a breakthrough bill to protect two -thirds of the world's maritime, the main source of food and oxygen for the UK and the world.

In 2023, the United Kingdom signed a biodiversity other than a national jurisdiction (BBNJ) called High Seas Treatyat.

The United Kingdom was one of the first nations to sign a leading role in forming treaties over 10 years of negotiations. The United Kingdom changes today's promise as a country that has joined the world that has supported major international treaties.

As the sea becomes the main source of world food and oxygen, the agreement will help to provide security for the UK according to the government's change plan.

The BBNJ contract helps to protect marine life and habitats in the sea, which is the first to create a legal mechanism that sets protection zones in areas that go beyond the national jurisdiction.

Emma Hardy Marine Marines said:

All the precious lives in our sea and in it are faced with irreversible destruction caused by overfishing and runaway pollution.

This historical treaty will help to protect some of the most vulnerable habitats and some of the marine life and to protect 30%of the sea as part of our change plan by 2030.

Malhotra, the parliamentary parliamentary minister of the National Assembly, said:

Our maritime pressure, irreversible pressure. Inexpensive fishing, global warming, and pollution threaten to deplete marine diversity that we all value and depend on.

By introducing the BBNJ bill in Congress, we provide security for the UK, as we plan to fulfill the pledge to introduce the bill by the end of the year.

The United Kingdom was one of the first countries to join the BBNJ Agreement when it was adopted after more than 10 years. Today, we ratify this groundbreaking treaty and start a trip so that the sea can flourish in the next few years.

Sharks, whales, sea turtles and many other marine species will benefit from stronger protection. Such measures help to support the restoration of the marine ecosystem and to build a healthier and more prosperous sea that helps both nature and people.

The agreement also fairly shares the benefits of collecting and researching genetic materials of marine organisms that can be used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture and biotechnology.

This will help the UK to meet the goals presented by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The most important thing is to protect 30%of the planet by 2030. It also strengthens the UN Convention on the SEA Law (UNCS) as the basis of international marine governance.

I realize the pledge prepared at the end of the third -party Ocean Conference in June. The government establishes UKS's intentions to bring the bill to the council to play a leading role in bringing international climate and natural action.

An additional second legislation is required before the BBNJ contract is ratified by the UK after the bill is passed.

Background: This bill will provide a legal framework for the UK to meet the obligations of the BBNJ contract. The UK is required before ratifying the contract.

