First Oshore Wave Energy Project in the United States launches in Los Angeles





Along a rocky platform at the port of Los Angeles on Tuesday, seven blue steel structures were stalled in the sweet wake of a ferry on the island of Catalina. Rebound floats have marked the first onshore wave power project for the country for clean energy.

The floats belong to Eco Wave Power, a Swedish company behind the pilot project located in Altasea, an oceanic non -profit institute at the port. They exploit the natural rise and the fall of the ocean to create clean electricity 24 hours a day.

The pilot project can generate up to 100 kilowatts of power enough for around 100 houses, but the company officials said that the ultimate goal was to install steel floats along the 8 milesure to generate around 60 megawatts of power, or enough for around 60,000 houses.

Such an achievement could be reproduced in other parts of the American coast, according to Inna Braverman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Eco Wave Powers. She noted that the US Energy Information Administration believes that the power of waves has the potential to provide more than 60% of the country's energy needs.

This pilot is more than a project, it's an important step, said Braverman. It shows that the energy of the waves can be deployed here, along the existing port infrastructure, without harming the ocean, without taking a precious space and in a evolutionary manner.

CEO of Eco Wave Power Inna Braverman in the control room of the first wave energy project in the United States in Altasea at the Port of Los Angeles.

(Etienne Laurent / for time)

The technology uses broom floats to compress pistons, which push hydraulic fluid in storage tanks located nearby on earth. As the pressure increases inside the tanks, it turns an engine, which turns a generator that makes clean electricity.

This is different from Wave Technology Offshore, which can be more expensive to install, more difficult to repair and more difficult to connect to a grid, because it is further away from the field, said Braverman. The capture of energy on the shore allows Eco Wave Power to keep the expensive parts on dry land and avoid disturbing the seabed or the marine environment.

And unlike other renewable energies such as wind and solar energy, which cannot produce electricity 24 hours a day, unless accompanied by batteries, the energy of the waves is 24/7.

The hydraulic system is seen in the container used as a control room as well as in the area where energy is produced during the official opening of the first wave energy project in the United States in Altasea at the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

(Etienne Laurent / for time)

The two -year -old pilot at the port of the East Est one of the many efforts of Eco Wave Power, who also pursues projects in Taiwan, India, Portugal and New Jersey, and has already connected an energy project for the waves to the network in Israel. Its total project pipeline exceeds 404 megawatts.

I think what they are doing is an incredibly important springboard towards an appropriate large -scale deployment in the ocean, said Bryson Robertson, director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center and professor at Oregon State University, who is not involved in the project.

Whenever people test and develop new technologies, in particular those that exploit the renewable power of the ocean, it is a fantastic situation, said Robertson. I think it's great to see this technology go ahead.

Indeed, the pilot could help the city and the State to achieve their ambitious climatic objectives, in particular LAS plans to achieve energy 100% specific to Los Angeles by 2035, and California plans to reach the neutrality of the carbon carbon by 2045.

This could also help clean the port, which has long fought against pollution problems linked to ships of ships, diesel trucks and other freight equipment that spit the particles in the air. Communities near the port, such as Wilmington and Carson, suffer from some of the worst air in the region.

Projects like Eco Wave Power are essential for us in our long -term strategy to become the first zero emission port complex in the world, said Michael Galvin, director of ports of the seafront and commercial real estate. The complex, which includes the port of the and the adjacent port of Long Beach, aims to convert all the freight handling equipment to zero emissions by 2030, and all the short-haul trucks in zero shows by 2035.

However, the energy scales of waves on the ground is not without challenges. Although the United States has a lot of potential, the whole coast would never be covered in the energy devices of the waves, said Robertson.

Instead, researchers are studying the best ways to deploy technology, in particular by taking advantage of the existing infrastructure, as Eco Wave Power did. The quay in Altasea had not been used for about 20 years.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has reduced federal funding for renewable energy projects, including wind and solar energy, while authorizing the path of fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal. However, the presidents sweeping the January executive decree intended to release American energy named hydroelectricity as a future potential source of domestic energy, and supporters of the energy of the waves hope to include them.

No country in the world has the marine energy sector, said Robertson. The United States always has a very unique opportunity to be a world leader in this sector and to sell this technology to the rest of the world.

The Altasea pilot project cost less than a million dollars, of which about half was funded by Eco Wave Power and half by the SHELL oil and gas company, according to Braverman, the Managing Director. She said that the company recently did a feasibility study and identified 77 first sites in the United States that would suit the energy of commercial waves.

On a scale, it said that the cost is comparable to the wind to earth and unless offshore wind.

So far, many of the greatest obstacles to the energy of waves have been logistical, in particular a lack of regulatory framework and license routes. The Altasea project needed licenses from the Port de la and the US Army Corps of Engineers, which took about two years, she said.

Eco Wave Power Blue Flots fell into the water at the opening of the first wave energy project in the United States in Altasea.

(Etienne Laurent / for time)

But it is optimistic that technology develops, projects can be built and deployed much faster. The recent State legislation, the Senate 605 bill, orders California to create a complete roadmap for the energy of the waves.

Today, we are not just a ribbon, said Braverman while the spectators gathered along the quay. We open the door to a new era of clean energy for California and the world.

