Big Pharma will stop investing in the UK. The best scientists are warning after MERCKS 1BN Exit | Pharmaceutical industry





In the Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout, the prominent scientist, a prominent scientist who gathered business and government, warned that after MERCKS's decision to discard 100 million London Research Center planned by MERCKS, other large pharmaceutical companies would stop investing in the UK.

Bell, a medical professor at the University of Oxford, said in the BBC Radio 4 that he has talked with several chief executives of large companies for the past six months and is in the same space.

He said that MERCK, known as MSD in Europe, would lose 125 scientific jobs, which would withdraw R & D from the UK, citing the lack of progress in life science and the overall undervaluation of innovative medicines and vaccines by the British government.

John Bell Professor, immunologists and geneticists. 2022 Photo: sophia Evans/the observer

The Canadian immunologist, who was an early member of the government vaccine task force and previously worked with Astrazeneca at the University of Oxford, said: this is a signal of something that has evolved for a while, but now I think it will stop investing in the UK due to a series of events.

He said the pharmaceutical industry is actually struggling in the US, especially in the US, where Donald Trump should not sell the price to the company, and the drug should not be sold at much lower prices elsewhere.

The big problem is that NHS is used for pharmaceuticals, he said.

Ten years ago, we spent 15%of medical service spending. Now 9%. Bell said that OECD, the rest of the world, is between 14% and 20%.

Long -term negotiations between the British government and pharmaceuticals on the cost of pharmaceuticals last month were suspended.

In accordance with voluntary prices and access systems, the Company agrees to repay the British imports of a certain amount of branded drugs to NHS. According to the British Pharmaceutical Industry Association, they repay 1/4 and one -third (23.5%to 35.6%) of British sales compared to 5.7%in France and 7%in Germany.

Bell said the UK had a great science in academia, and he had an infrastructure with a great biotechnology company that funded the government, but would not work without a large company.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Join the business today

If you set up your work date, we will inform you of all your business news and analysis every morning.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that are charged, online advertising and external parties support funds. If you don't have an account, write your guest account to send this newsletter on TheGuardian.com. You can complete the entire registration at any time. For more information on how to use your data, see Personal Information Protection Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

He added: Large companies should work on a system where they can sell their products, and if they can't sell their products, they will do business elsewhere.

He said the UK was in this situation and solved it. [the problems] It's a bit more creative about what we've done. He mentioned the Cancer Drugs Fund introduced by Prime Minister David Cameron in 2011. The UK fell into cancer pharmaceuticals and the funds made it possible to buy innovative and more expensive drugs.

Bell stands on Wednesday as the chairman of Ellison Institute of Technology, founded by Elon Musk, the world's most wealthy man on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the institute started a new AI vaccine research program with Oxford.

Quick Guidecontact Guardian Business for this Story Show

The best public service journalism depends on the direct accounts of those you know.

If you have something to share on this topic, you can contact the business team using the following method:

Security messaging in Guardian app

The Guardian app has a tool to send tips for the story. The message is encrypted and hidden in everyday activities performed by all Guardian mobile apps. This prevents the observer from knowing what you said, of course, you are communicating with us at all.

If you do not have a Guardian app yet, download (iOS/Android) and go to the menu. Scroll down and click on security messaging. Select Guardian Business Team when you ask who you want to contact.

SecurityDrop, Instant Messengers, Email, Phone and Posts

If you can safely use the tor network without observation or monitoring, you can send messages and documents to Guardian through the Securedrop platform.

Finally, the guide in Guardian.com/tips lists some of the methods that are tightly contacted at the time and explains each advantages and disadvantages.

Illustration: Guardian Design / Rich cousin

Thank you for your opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/sep/11/big-pharma-will-halt-investments-in-uk-warns-eminent-scientist-sir-john-bell The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos