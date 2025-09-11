American inflation increases in August while companies pass the Trump prices costing consumers | US economy





Inflation increased slightly in August when companies continued to push the cost of consumer prices.

The last update of the Consumer Price Index (ICC), which measures a basket of goods and services, has shown that prices had increased by 2.9% in the latest year since January. Basic CPI, which excludes energy and food costs, remained stable at 3.1% after increasing in July.

Despite this slight increase in inflation, Wall Street remains optimistic that the federal reserve will reduce interest rates at the meeting of the board of directors of central banks next week. The Fed is subject to intense pressure from Donald Trump to reduce rates, but the decision seems to be directed by fears that the American job market is weakening.

Investors anticipate a drop in the price of a quarter. Rates are currently 4.25% to 5.5%.

American actions dropped Wednesday after the producer's prices index, which follows wholesale prices, showed a slight decrease in August after a sharp increase in July, which means that inflation, while increasing, increases at a slow pace.

Last inflation table

The Fed has refrained from reducing rates in the past year, citing instability in the economy introduced by federal immigration and trade policies. The Central Bank has a mission of several years to reduce inflation to a target of 2%, a level that has not been seen since the beginning of 2021. Higher interest rates contribute upwards, but at the risk of slowing down other parts of the economy, including the labor market.

During his speech closely regarded at the Feds Jackson Hole symposium last month, its president, Jerome Powell, said that recent economic circumstances could justify the adjustment of our policy position, which many investors have taken as a signal that the Fed will lower the rates.

Powell said that if the prices had started to raise the prices, clearly endless, a slowdown in the job market had attracted the attention of the Fed. Powell said downward risks increased.

If these risks materialize, they can do it quickly in the form of highly higher layoffs and an increase in unemployment, said Powell.

The data published in early August painted a worrying table of the labor market, as the figures for initial jobs for May and June were revised by a total of 258,000. The White House quickly blamed the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the government agency which collects and reports data on employment, for shortcomings. But economists have stressed that the uncertainty introduced by Trumps' prices has probably caused delays in the collection of investigation.

Last week, the BLS revised the figures again from June, and the number of jobs added to the economy has entered the negative for the first time since December 2020. The unemployment rate also went up to 4.3%, the highest since 2021.

The Fed should announce any change in the interest of September 17.

