MET Office: A strong wind of up to 80 mph to hit the UK with a yellow weather warning





Your support will help us tell the story

Independence, from reproductive rights to climate change, has a basis for the development of stories. Whether we investigate the finance of ELON Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, produce the latest documentary 'The Word', we know how important it is to parse the facts in the message, whether American women are fighting for American women fighting for reproductive rights.

At such an important moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Through donations, we can continue to send journalists to talk to both sides of the story.

Independence is trusted by Americans overall political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news media, we choose to see and analyze Americans in Paywalls. We think that everyone should be able to use quality journalism.

Your support creates all the differences

MET Office has announced a yellow weather warning over the winds of England during the weekend.

The predictors say that some of the British and Wales can see strong and rough winds and thunders on Sunday and Monday evening.

MET Office is delayed with potential confusion and roads, railways, air, air and ferry, and some roads and bridges can close.

Open the image in the gallery

On Sunday and Monday, a yellow weather warning was issued (Met Office)

In addition, power cuts may occur due to the potential that can affect other services such as mobile phone range.

Some communities near the coastal path and the sea front can be affected by spray and large waves.

Yellow weather warnings are crossed at 8:00 pm on Monday at 6 pm, crossing London, England, North West England, West England and Wales.

About 50 ~ 60 mph gusts are likely to be around the coast and hills, and 70 ~ 80 mph can be available in the most exposed areas, and the most windy conditions are expected on Monday morning.

MET Office warned that it would be windy from the northwest of Scotland on Thursday.

In other areas of this country, there will be a mixture of sunlight and flowers that are risk of heavy rain, hail and thunder, especially in the western region.

Open the image in the gallery

Strong, rough winds and thunders are expected in Sunday and Monday evening (PA Wire).

The predictors said that the influenced people must prepare their property and people to protect them from injuries. It is recommended to check the loose items outside the house and to secure items such as trash can, garden furniture, trampoline, tents, warehouses and fences.

It is also a good idea to check the road conditions and bus and train schedules and modify your travel plans to have the best opportunity to avoid delay if necessary.

Despite the unpredictable conditions, the predictor said that the nominated storm does not expect to hit the country.

Paul Gundersen, the meteorological scholar of the MET office: “We are monitoring the deepening of low pressure on the North West, which can bring the weather with many weather on Sundays and Monday.

Open the image in the gallery

The predictors said that the nominated storm would not hit the country (PA)

According to Met Office, the British weather forecast next week is as follows.

today

In WinDy, especially in the northwest, the shower is merged into longer rains throughout Scotland. In other places, sunlight and shower are mixed, sometimes heavy and risk of hail and thunder. The temperature is almost normal but cool.

Tonight

In the northwest, it will be humid and wind, but in other places, dry spells will develop and disappear. The larger shower of the west. It feels cool under the clear sky of the countryside.

friday:

Another wind that keeps feeding in the west is another wind, and sometimes it is combined with a heavier and longer spell. The best sunlight from the east. One night shower on the west coast is getting more and more widespread.

Forecast from Saturday to Monday

On Saturday, the shower can be heavy in the place where the shower is isolated. Strong wind and coasts are also available.

It can be changed to sunny spells and flowers with many flowers. The coastal river is possible on Sunday.

Sunlight and dry conditions are most likely to be found in the east, but the temperature remains on the cool side, and on Saturday and Sunday, about 17c to 18c is expected in London.

On Monday, you can cheat and cool with a more terrible shower.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/met-office-yellow-weather-warning-wind-weekend-b2824544.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos