The Energy Department announces $ 134 million to advance the leadership of American mergers thanks to targeted research





Funding for the next series of merger research innovation research collaborators (FIRE) and Innovation Network Prizes for Fusion Energy (Infuse) will improve the links between the private merger industry, the National Laboratories of the Doe and the Universities

Washingtonthe US Department of Energy (DOE) announced today $ 134 million in funding for two programs designed to ensure American leadership in emerging merger and innovation technologies. These investments are part of the broader mission to release American energy, science and innovation, ensuring that technologies that define the future of merger are developed here in the United States.

Under President Trumps Trumps, the DOE unleashes the next border of American energy, said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Fusion Power holds the promise of American and unlivable energy programs and manufacturing, such as Infuse and Fire, make sure that our innovators have the tools, talents and partnerships to make a reality.

DOE announces $ 128 million for collaborators Fusion Innovative Research Engine (Fire). The funding was awarded to seven teams focused on the creation of an innovation ecosystem in science and merger technology by forming virtual teams managed by centering. The selected teams have the collective objective of filling research programs in basic science research of Doe Fusion Energy Sciences (FES).

DOE also announces funding of $ 6.1 million for the Innovation Network For Fusion Energy (Infuse) program. With this funding, DOE has selected 20 projects which accelerate the development of the fusion energy of the private sector by reducing the obstacles to collaboration between companies and national laboratories or universities. The selected projects include research in materials science, the development of laser technology, the assessment of the super -temperature super -temperature magnet, learning artificial intelligence (AI) for modeling and fusion simulation, and allowing technologies to move towards the realization of economic fusion energy.

Fusion has the potential to provide abundant and reliable energy by reproducing the same process that feeds the sun and the stars. After the adoption of the energy law of 2020, FES sought to accelerate the viability of commercial energy of merger in partnership with the private sector by establishing several programs relevant by industry as infused and collaboratives of fire.

These initiatives represent a significant step forward in the advancement of research on fusion energy, the maintenance of American leadership in the merger, the strengthening of American manufacturing and supply chains and support for the development of crucial technologies for national security, energy security and defense. In accordance with the recent decree of President Trump, releasing American energy, these selections advance the production of domestic merger and expand collaboration in the American merger industry.

A full list of projects and additional information can be found on the home page of the Fusion Energy Sciences program.

Context on infuse:

Infuse asked the proposals of the merger industry and selected projects for one -year awards. The selected projects ranging between $ 100,000 and $ 500,000 each were selected through a competitive peer examination process managed by the infuse leadership team from Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. After revising competitive peers, the Ministry of Energy selected the infusion teams for the price.

Fire context:

The DOE plans to invest up to 220 million dollars in total funding for fire collaborators covering more than four years, with $ 31 million in dollars for 2025 financial year and external funding remains subject to congress credits.

The selection of reward negotiations is not a commitment to the DOE to issue a scholarship or provide funding. Before the funding is issued, the DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and the DOE can cancel the negotiations and cancel the selection for any reason during this period.

###

