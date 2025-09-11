Hundreds of South Koreans arrested in an American immigration raid sent to his homeExBulletin





People are watching a television screen showing the live broadcast of the press conference of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at Seoul station in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday.

Seoul, in South Korea, the American immigration authorities are preparing to send more than 300 South Korean workers to the house on an chartered flight from Atlanta, a week after having detained them for having allegedly worked illegally, while building an electric battery factory on electric South Korean electric vehicles in the county of Bryan, in Georgia.

The view of immigration and customs application agents (ICE) handcuffing and chaining the wrists, sizes and ankles of qualified technicians shocked the South Koreans.

He also threatened to become an obstacle to the contribution of South Korea to President Trump's plans to relaunch American manufacturing.

“This could have a significant impact on future direct investment in the United States,” said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at a press conference, just over two weeks after a summit meeting with President Trump, in which the two were committed to intensifying economic cooperation.

The Yoon Hu-Duk legislator put it more in a parliamentary audience, saying: “The United States has encouraged investments in the negotiations. And then it stabbed us in the back, to be frank.”

The departure of the Atlanta Charter flight was delayed while US and South Korean officials hammered the terms of workers' release.

After a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the South Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun said that the United States had accepted two of Seoul's key requests.

One was that workers were transported from a detention center at Atlanta airport without handcuffs or other physical constraints. The other was that workers “will not face any problem again in the United States in the future,” said Cho to journalists.

The two parties were initially disagreement on the question of whether workers would be authorized to leave voluntarily or to be expelled, which could make them difficult to return to the United States

The apparently commercial resolution of the incident contrasts with the sudden terms used by the American authorities, the Ministry of Internal Security investigating calling the RAID its greatest operation to apply the law to a single site.

The demonstrators have a sign that is read as follows: "US conviction, underflement". Near the United States Embassy in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday, as they stage a rally against the detention of South Korean workers during an immigration raid in Georgia.



President Trump defended workers' detention, saying, “I would say they were illegal foreigners, and the ice was just doing his job.”

The more than 300 South Koreans were among the 475 in total arrested during the raid.

Analysts note that even if South Korea was the largest foreign investor in the United States in 2023, this is recent development. Other nations, including Singapore and Australia, which have free trade agreements with the United States, has negotiated visa quotas for its qualified workers. South Korea plays the catch -up and does not yet have such a visa quota. The two governments say they will work to resolve this situation.

From a broader perspective, the incident stems from “a confrontation between the American state and the federal governments, which are hungry for foreign investments, and the immigration agencies and the American public, who see an illegal job and immigration very negatively,” said Jang Sang-Sik, head of the International Institute for Research on Trade International Trade Association.

“Manufacturing is different from the service industry,” explains Hur Jung, professor at the University of Sogang and president of the Korean Association of Trade Studies and Industry.

“It needs not only capital but also a massive quantity of work of labor and qualified technicians. I think, in its thrust to invigorate manufacturing, the United States has focused too much on capital, while neglecting part of the work.”

The high -tech factory is part of an investment of $ 7.59 billion by Hyundai and LG companies in South Korea. Hur says that highly qualified South Korean technicians and engineers are necessary to operate the factory, but after that, American workers will exploit it.

Because the United States does not give a visa quota in South Korea for skilled workers, South Korean technicians went to the United States with short-term visas as a bypass solution.

South Korea is a leader in high-tech industries in which the United States is in competition with China, including electric vehicles, batteries and semiconductors.

It also hosts the largest American military base outside the American continent and the only American bases on the continental continent in Northeast Asia.

But Jang Sang-Sik notes that South Korea also has many reasons to reduce its criticism of the American raid on its factory.

“South Korea has a lot to ask the United States, even in addition to reducing prices,” said Jang. “There are threats from China and North Korea, and the possible withdrawal of the American forces” from South Korea.

Jang says that if the United States and South Korea properly manage the factory raid incident, he could even encourage South Korean companies to extend economic activities in the United States

The Eun Gong of NPR contributed to this report to Seoul.

