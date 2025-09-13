International
After the invasion of Russian drones, the UK joined NATO to strengthen its eastern part of Europe to Poland | World News
NATO is to strengthen the eastern part of Europe, including the use of British military resources after the Russian “reckless and unacceptable” violation of Polish.
NATO Secretary -General MARK RUTTE announced the operation of Dongbu Sentry on Friday and stopped potential Russian invasion, including equipment deployment in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.
Poland shot down Russian drones that flew around the country on Wednesday.
Ukraine emphasizes long concerns about the potential expansion of the three -year war in Russia.
2:11 Michael Clarke: Russia trying to be afraid of NATO
Russia said that drones were lost because drones were hindered, but European leaders believed that the incident was a deliberate provocation of Russia.
Rutte said in a press conference, “It's reckless and unacceptable. We can't enter the Allied Union.”
Image: Mark Rutte explained that Russian drones entered the Polish airspace as 'reckless'. PIC: Reuters
He added that allies, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Denmark, have promised to carry out their missions with others so far.
In the statement, the British Department of Defense said: “The UK is doing our best to play our role in NATO's Dongbu Sentry, in accordance with the reckless and dangerous violation of Russia.” It added that the details of the UK's contribution will soon be announced.
Ivette Cooper visited Ukraine on Friday, and visited the country, which was first visited after becoming a foreign minister after shaking the cabinet of Sir Kerst Starmer.
Cooper explained her trip, including a meeting with the president of the state president, VolodyMyr Zelenskyy.
Mr. Cooper said, “As Putin continues the brutal invasion of Ukraine, Britain will not stand friendly,” Mr. Cooper said, saying that Russian President's “complete ignorance of sovereignty” was sent to NATO Aerial Space.
Image: YVETE COOPER met VolodyMyr Zelensky on KYIV on Friday. PIC: Valentyn OGIRENKO/Reuters Image: PIC: Valentyn OGIRENKO/Reuters
Prince Harry also visited KYIV on Friday and met injured service members.
NATO already has considerable forces, including thousands of armies in Eastern Europe, but allies have not explained how many additional forces will be involved in new operations.
1:54 Visit to Ukraine by Prince Harry
In the alliance's brussels headquarters, the US General Alexus Grynkewich said that additional resources would allow journalists to focus on the plug gap of the line “plug -gaps wherever the line needs while improving communication in the eastern part of NATO.”
The NATO describes the maximum additional military assets, including two F -16 fighters, Denmark's free fets, three Rafale Fighter Jets and four Eurofighter Jets in Germany.
The announcement also matched thousands of Russians and Belarusian troops that began on Friday.
The United Kingdom, meanwhile, announced a new measure against Russia on Friday.
The UK included a ban on 70 ships, and the United Kingdom said that it was part of Russian “Shadow Fleet” as a part of sanctioning Russian oil.
About 30 individuals and companies, including China and Turkish -based companies, have also been approved to Russia to supply electronics, chemicals, explosives and other weapons components.
See in SKY NEWS: The Ukrainian War is expanding 'analysis: How should NATO react? Putin is testing the west.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk dismissed Donald Trump's proposal that drone invasion in Poland was “mistake.”
TUSK wrote in X, “We also want a drone attack on Poland.” But we know it. “
The US -led efforts to control Moscow and Kype for peace settlement have not been made until now.
A spokesman for the Kremlin, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said the conversation to end the war is in the “suspension” even if the communication channel is open.
