Brazil crossed a line on Thursday that he had never dared before: his Supreme Court condemned former President Jair Bolsonaro to plot democracy, sentenced him to more than 27 years in prison. At 70, the verdict leaves him in front of the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The decision marks an extraordinary break with the history of the country to delay justice in the name of peace. For decades, generals, state coupters and torturers worked freely under the shield of amnesty laws adopted after the country's 21 -year dictatorship. Now, the same institutions formerly intimidated by the authoritarian power declared that a former commander -in -chief had conspired to revoke the 2022 elections, assassinate his competitors and finally release chaos from the street to preserve power.

Braslia's events have repercussions beyond Brazil. The trial has become a global flash point, seized by right-wing movements in the United States and in Europe as proof of what they call uponce. A few days before the verdict, the day of the independence of the Bresils, a giant American flag was deployed on a sea of ​​Bolsonaro supporters walking, so that avenue Paulista, a symbol striking the depth of this tranche of the Brazilian population, identifies with their counterparts in America and a visual slice of the shared language of the members between Bolsonarismo.

This connection has become even more obvious when US President Donald Trump told journalists for hours after the decision he was very surprised by the result and the trial was very as if they had tried to do with me, but they did not get away with it. The White House had already slapped 50% of prices on Brazilian imports in direct response to the prosecution of Bolsonaros, Trump marking the case a witch hunt in a letter to the Brazilian authorities in July. Earlier this week, when the judges had already started reading their decisions, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was questioned on Bolsonaro in a briefing and said that Trump would not be afraid to use the USS Economic and Military could protect freedom of expression in the world.

All these developments were celebrated by notable supporters of Bolsonaro in Brazil and abroad following a campaign of several years to obtain the support of their cause in Trumps Inner Circle. In recent years, Magi Media has now turned her attention to the investigation and the Bolsonaros trial as a preliminary sign of things to come in the United States, as the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk said on his YouTube program in March.

What they are doing in Bolsonaro is exactly what they would have liked to do to President Donald Trump, Kirk said. Kirk had made its doors against the Bolsonaro investigation for years, Bolsonaro speaking even during a USA Turnure Points in Florida event in 2023, introduced by Kirk himself. During this broadcast in March, Kirk directly urged Trump to punish Brazil from prices and sanctions on what he called the imprudent and immoral behavior of his Supreme Court.

But despite the prices and rhetoric of the White House, the court continued. The historic decision in Braslia only took place one day after Kirk was shot in a Utah rally. Judge Flvio Dino, in his opinion of the bench, described Kirks Death a serious political crime by thinking about the impact of amnesty to those who invaded the American Capitol on January 6. There is this idea that amnesty, forgiveness is equivalent to peace. But forgiveness has been granted in the United States, and there is no peace.

After the death of Kirks, the allies of Bolsonaros flooded social networks with tributes, treating it as a martyr of their same world struggle, another notch on the story that their fight and prevails are one and the same.

At Braslia, however, the courtroom told a different story: months of evidence of a coup and echoes of a country still haunted by the ghosts of its dictatorship. Brazils that count with Bolsonaro are inseparable from his longer struggle to face his authoritarian past. For four decades, the country lived in the shade of a regime which ended in 1985 without trial or prison sentence for those who presided over torture, forced disappearances, exiles and executions. In 1979, Congress adopted a radical amnesty law which protected the regimes and their opponents of the prosecution. The measure was presented as a step towards national reconciliation, but in practice, it meant impunity: state cutters, generals and torturers walked freely, many living their lives with honors and full military pensions.

The democratic government that followed has largely left this negotiation intact, choosing stability rather than justice. It was not until 2012, with the creation of the National Commission of Truth, that the State tried to officially investigate past crimes. The Commission appointed 377 officials responsible for torture and murders and documented more than 200 cases of disappearances and deaths. But it had no power of prosecution, and its central recommendation, namely revisiting the law of Amnesty from 1979, was ignored. The institutions of the new democracy were fragile and the army always exerted sufficient influence to block a significant responsibility.

Brazilian society then produced a culture of forgetting, where the turn of the page was treated as an act of peace rather than avoidance. The fact of not punishing past crimes has left deep scars, but it has also created an appetite for justice in the present.

As judge Crmen LCIA noted it in his decisive vote this week, the Bolsonaro affair is a meeting between the past of the Brazils, his present and his future a reminder that leaving untreated injuries can make them make them dirty. Our republic has melancholy history of having had too few Republicans, she added, stressing the fortieth anniversary of the return to the civil regime, Brazil must show that it is able to defend its democracy.

The case against Bolsonaro was closely followed in the United States because it seemed so familiar: a besieged leader, a crowd in the capital, allegations of electoral fraud. But the judicial power of the Bresils has chosen to act decisively. In doing so, he made an implicit comparison, and perhaps a challenge to his northern counterpart.

In March, Kirk said Brazil was a canary in the coal mine for the United States. With Bolsonaro now condemned and condemned, this warning has become a rallying cry on the American right, but this also underlines the differences between the two countries. For Brazil, the verdict is proof that even a former president can be held responsible. For the United States, it is a reminder of the road not taken.

