The British economy stops when the slowdown begins in July.

According to the data released on Friday, the British economic growth was flat in July, and was added to the headaches of Rachel Rachel Reeves before the fall budget.

This figure coincides with the expectations of economists who participated in the survey and surpassed 0.4% in June.

In July, weaknesses increased by 0.9%, while both services and construction results were high, and the UK's National Statistical Bureau pointed out.

It occurred after the economy increased 0.3% from expected in 2Q, but this decreased 0.7% in bumper growth in the first quarter.

Economists are now expected to catch the UK in late 2025.

Sanjay Raja, the leading British economist at Deutsche Bank, said, “The surprisingly that the UK insisted on the fastest growth rate in the G7 economy, the UK claimed to have the fastest growth rate in the second quarter.

“I think that the process correction of the trade environment, reserve, precious metal pure and public sector spending will slow the UK's GDP growth rate by late 2025.”

Rachel Reeves' headache

Reeves Finance Minister has made the British economy a top priority, but has tried to change her vow to reality so far.

Economic slowdown is a high -level event of Reeves, which promised to raise funds by tax receipts and lower British debt in the next few years, rather than borrowing expenditures.

Thus, Paul Dales, the leading British economist in the capital economy, is especially focused on the potential tax hikes presented on Friday.

“The actual GDP in July shows that the economy is struggling to get a good momentum, facing more taxes with the transfer hiking and budget to taxes.”

Meanwhile, the British bank is trying to evaluate this financial uncertainty as a sticky inflation (up 3.8%in July).

Dales said, “The soft performance of the July economy is probably not enough to offset the inflation of the British banks.

Fabio Balboni, the chief European economist of HSBC, sparked a similar tone to CNBC last week.

“On the other hand, you start in England, and there's still a very difficult decision for the government in a very large financial deficit, for example, in the fall budget.”

The British bank will meet on September 18, but it is expected to stabilize interest rates after cut in August. The bank's nine monetary policy committees voted to the majority of 54 to reduce the “bank rate”, which is a “bank rate”, by 54, and the “gradual and prudent” approach was alleviated.

The November 6 meeting of Central Bank is now attracting attention because it is especially ahead of the budget.

“We are still expecting a rate cut in November, but Macro's macro officer Carsten Brzeski said on Thursday.

