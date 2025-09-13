



MIAMI – The US government employs significant staff of 150 Venezuelans and spends more than $ 6.7 million a year for the maintenance of the US Embassy closed and other diplomatic properties in Caracas, despite relations between relations with President Nicols Maduro in 2019, according to a new surveillance report.

The report, published on Friday by the office of the Inspector General of the State departments, criticized the US officials for not having carried out a cost analysis required to determine whether taxpayers should continue to pay the security invoice, operations and maintenance of the compounds of the Embassy of 27 acres and five residences no longer houses American diplomats.

The Trump administration underlined the efforts to reduce costs through the government and redid the American foreign policy, including the launch of a military strike on a boat off the Venezuelan coast which upset the drug busts at sea and increased tensions with the South American adversary government.

The first Trump administration has broken the links with Maduro and recognized an adversary as the legitimate leader of Venezuela in an unsuccessful attempt to force the socialist leader of power. As part of the rupture of relations, the State Department in March 2019 suspended operations from its Caracas Embassy and evacuated all diplomats, fearing a takeover of the hill summit complex.

A contingent of Venezuelans employed by the State Department has always been known to have remained to advance American interests, and relations between the two governments although hostile externally have never stopped completely. The size of this mission and a backstage report was not made public.

The Inspector General's report, while focusing on compliance with American policies, nevertheless gives a rare overview of this sensitive work, largely risky given the Maduro government's dossier by imprisoning Americans, adversaries and sometimes regular Venezuelans accused of conspiracy with American imperialists.

Relations have also grown on an American accumulation of warships in the Caribbean and a strike on a boat which, according to the Trump administration, was piloted by members of drug traffickers.

It is not a bad idea to have minimum reference operations at the embassy, ​​Geoff Ramsey, principal analyst at Venezuela, at the Atlantic Council in Washington, told Washington. If relationships are restored, it is important that we have a team on the ground, it is ready to advance the relationship. But if I spent millions of dollars just to maintain a few endless empty buildings in sight, I think it is fair to raise questions about the price.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The 28-page report was based on an inspection this year of the so-called Venezuela business unit, which is short of a former narrow training room called a submarine at the United States Embassy in neighboring Colombia.

The office was initially endowed with 10 American diplomats as a stopgap means to manage relations with the government of Maduro and we hoped to pave the way for its rapid replacement by a government aligned with the United States

Since then, the number of employees working on the distant mission has increased to 21, said the guard dog, adding that he could not find any evidence that the State Department carried out an exam to justify the increase in staff.

The unit was directed until January by the career diplomat Francisco Palmieri, who was also the best American diplomat in Colombia at a time when the United States lacked an ambassador in the two countries.

The double role of directing one of the largest American embassies abroad in Colombia, while organizing a very unusual distant mission, negatively affected the business unit of Venezuela, according to the report. He cited the difficulty of which Palmieri was faced with the revision of all sensitive diplomatic cables and to participate in meetings supporting secret discussions with leaders of Maduro.

Much of the unit's work seems to be supported by 150 local employees in Venezuela. At least, some of these employees seem to work from the compound of the embassy itself, according to the report, which has found cases of unauthorized renovations with two embassy buildings.

After lowering the American flag to the embassy, ​​the United States reached an agreement with Switzerland to serve as a power to protect the diplomatic compound. The total annual budget to support operations in Caracas, including the remuneration of local staff, amounts to $ 10.5 million.

The inspection, which ended in March, praised several initiatives from the Venezuela business unit, in particular by establishing a WhatsApp channel which favored the content reaching 144,000 people per month.

However, the watchdog has also published seven recommendations to strengthen compliance with State Department policies on issues ranging from diplomatic residences and endowment levels to the appropriate use of a fleet of vehicles and software based on the Cloud by Caracas personnel.

The rules require that the American embassies identify excess properties each year which are not fully used or which are no longer economic logic to maintain. In Venezuela, the United States has five properties, including the residence of the ambassador, the house of the deputy chief of the mission and three apartments.

___

The diplomatic writer AP Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/watchdog-questions-millions-spent-year-shuttered-us-embassy-125527607 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos