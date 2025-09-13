American immigration agents kill the man while trying to flee the vehicle stops near Chicago | US immigration





A man was fatally killed during a vehicle stop at the outskirts of Chicago by American immigration and customs officers (ICE) after trying to flee the premises, according to officials, and another officer was injured during the altercation.

Ice published the following declaration after the shooting: this morning in Chicago, the ICE officers carried out local implementation activities targeted during a vehicle stop, the suspect resisted and tried to drive his vehicle in the arrest team, striking an officer and did it by followed when he fled the premises, fearing for his life, the officer disturbed his weapon. The officer and the subject immediately received medical treatment and were transferred to a local hospital.

This continued: the suspect was declared dead in the hospital, the officer suffered serious injuries and is in a stable state, viral social media videos and militants encouraging illegal foreigners to resist police forces not only distributed by disinformation, but also undermining public security, the security of our officers and those who are apprehended.

The objective of the judgment in Franklin Park, west of Chicago, was Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, an immigrant undocumented with reckless driving history, according to the Ministry of Internal Security.

We pray for the rapid recovery of our agent of the police. He followed his training, used the appropriate force and properly applied the law to protect the public and the police, said Tricia McLaughlin, deputy secretary of the DHS. She then echoes the ice declaration concerning the dangers of social media videos.

The incident involved a traffic stop to verify what Ice said they were an undocumented immigrant. It occurred about six miles from the place where, separately, a day's demonstration took place outside a BroadView ice treatment center, Illinois, where the demonstrators clashed on Friday morning with agents of the federal government. There have been reports that a demonstrator was shot in the leg with a pepper ball by law enforcement agents.

A worker in a tire store opposite the place where Villegas-Gonzales was killed spoke to Breakthrough News, according to the point of sale, saying: I thought it was your ordinary car accident, because car accidents were here all the time, so I didn't think about it. It's when my boss came out and told me, hey, something happened here. And I saw a huge police presence, a military presence and a presence of the FBI.

So, at the moment, the community is a little afraid of ice and military operations here in Chicago, he added. Franklin Park is strongly Latin and Polish, so I did not know that they were going to come here one day. It's just, once it happens, you are in shock, as you cannot believe your eyes.

He also provided journalists from security images outside the store, which included the audio of what looks like shots.

The police recorded the area and behind patrol vehicles, you could see that the man was driving. He crashed into a parked truck, and you could see that the driver's side window was open.

A video taken by a passer-by and downloaded on Chitown Crimemmechasers on Facebook shows ICE agents trying to get into the Villegas-Gonzalez car. Pull the handle of the car and finally break the glass and unlock the car from the inside.

In a press release, the Illinois coalition for the rights of immigrants and refugees (ICIRR) denounced the mortal shooting, saying: we mourn for the family and neighbors of Silverios. His murder in the hands of ice is a demonstration of the extreme and aggressive tactics that the ice has made in its operations through Chicagoland this week … This murder is the last of a stack of assembly evidence which prevails on the mass deporting machine is completely out of control.

The activist group also called the ICE immigration repression operations: ICEs, which led to the ice ice, M. Villegas-Gonzalez, compromises the security of all, citizens and non-citizens, and disturbing the very fabric of our communities in a moment like this.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified spoke a lot about Villegas-Gonzalez with a small group of journalists and said that Villegas-Gonzalez was a hard worker and a good neighbor.

Once, the neighbor remembers, Villegas-Gonzalez scratched the neighbors' car, came and proposed to repair it. The neighbor said it was painful to see publications on social networks on Villegas-Gonzalez.

It is such a disgusting world that everyone celebrating their death, said the neighbor. It's just bad, you know? Hes a human being.

Asked about the arrest of the Villegas-Gonzalez sites and the agency having declared that Villegas-Gonzalez had tried to go to the officers, the neighbor said that Villegas-Gonzalez was afraid of 100% and did not speak English.

Meanwhile, in BroadView nearby, the demonstrations started at dawn and were to continue until evening. At the end of the morning, several dozen people gathered outside the establishment, according to CBS News Chicago.

These incidents and a few others are part of an increase in the application of immigration in certain parts of the Chicago region during last week as part of a repression promised by Donald Trump, because the neighborhoods have prepared. He threatened to send troops to cope with crime in the type of unilateral measures taken by the administration of Washingtondc, in progress, and Los Angeles earlier in the year after demonstrations against ice raids.

This would be expressly contrary to the wishes of the mayor of Chicagos, Brandon Johnson, and the Governor of the State, JB Pritzker, the two Democrats, who condemned the saber rattling and called for resistance. Friday, troops had not been sent.

Broadview crowds could be heard and seen on the video that tell you about shame on officers and facilities.

At one point, a journalist observed ice agents forcing the demonstrators while opening the way to the agency's vehicles to go through the crowd. Tensions have greeted more while demonstrators and ice officers began to face directly.

Another journalist shared a video of this scene, writing: I am at the BroadView Village Ice Detention Center where the demonstrators hunted the special reaction teams of the American army of Chicago (SRT) while they left the building. The images show that the ice personnel withdraw while the demonstrators pursue them, shouting.

