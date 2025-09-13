Memphis Next City to see the troops of the National Guard, says Trump





Memphis, Tennessee, is the next American city where President Donald Trump sends troops from the National Guard in the context of his ongoing repression against crime in cities led by Democrats.

Trump made this announcement during a vast interview on Fox and Friends of Fox News Channel on Friday, and said that the mayor of the city, a democrat, was “happy” of the decision, like the governor of the State, a republican.

The deployment in Memphis would mark an escalation in the use of troops by the president and occurs about a month after sending the National Guard to the streets of Washington DC.

Memphis has one of the highest crime rates in the United States, with 2,501 violent crimes per 100,000 people, according to FBI data.

“We are going to Memphis,” said Trump, without giving details when the troops arrive. “Memphis is deeply disturbed.”

The president said he also wanted to reduce crime to New Orleans, Baltimore and Chicago.

The country has been wondering for weeks if it deploys troops in Chicago, while its “Midway Blitz operation” for the application of immigration increases.

On Friday, Trump seemed to indicate that he had chosen to send the national guard to Memphis instead of the city of Mid-Western, saying “I would have preferred to go to Chicago”.

“I want to be clear that I did not ask for the National Guard and I do not think it is the way of reducing crime, but this decision was made,” said the mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

He said that his goal was to ensure that the deployment occurs in a strategic way which “really benefits and strengthens our community”.

Earlier in the week, Young published a statement saying that he had been in talks with the Trump administration on the contribution of federal support to the city's police service.

“What we need most are financial resources for intervention and prevention, additional patrol agents and the support of cases to strengthen surveys,” said Young.

“Memphis is already making measurable progress to reduce crime, and we support initiatives that help accelerate the pace of work that our officers, community partners and residents do every day.”

Trump took care of the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Service (MPD) on August 11 and activated the National Guard.

The takeover was valid for 30 days, which expired earlier this week.

Hundreds of arrests were made during this period, said the White House, and Trump said that DC was now “practically without crime”.

Despite this, troops should stay in the national capital in the foreseeable future, and many of them can be seen in the city helping to collect waste and mulch.

The use of the National Guard to support the police has been examined by legal experts, some concerned about the use of soldiers against civilians.

A court recently declared that the deployment by Trump of the national guard troops in Los Angeles earlier this year was illegal, but said that the decision did not apply to the deployment of troops elsewhere.

