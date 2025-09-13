The United States Fed should reduce rates in the middle of the cooling labor market, increasing inflation | Donald Trump News





New York, the United States next week, the United States Federal Reserve will hold a two-day political meeting to decide to reduce interest rates.

The meeting follows a break of several months and is involved in the middle of increased pressure on the central bank.

US President Donald Trump recently rejected the governor of the Federal Reserve Lisa Cook on allegations of mortgage fraud, whom she disputes in court and intensified her noisy and repeated criticisms of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell.

The Fed, which emphasizes its independence from political influence, will weigh new economic data because it considers its next decision. The reference interest rate has remained 4.25% 4.50% since December.

Until now, the Fed has held stable prices, claiming that the position preserves flexibility to respond to economic shocks linked to commercial policy. But many economists now believe that a drop in rate is imminent.

They indicate that the signs of a cooling labor market and the pressure of prices on inflation as factors that could support decrease rates, not political pressure.

I think the Fed clearly said they were going to reduce rates in September, and the market certainly expects that, in Al Jazeera Fellow, the Stanford Economic Policy and former Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

CME Fedwatch, which follows the probability of Fed's political movements, puts the probability of a quarter of a percentage point at 94.5%, echoing JPMorgan last month.

For the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, risk management considerations can go beyond the balance between the risks of employment and inflation, and we now see that the track of the slightest resistance is to advance the next cup of 25 basis at the September meeting, Michael Feroli, American economist at JP Morgan, at the time.

Price jump

Consumer prices increased by 0.4% in August compared to the previous month, the highest increase in seven months, according to the index index report (ICC) of labor departments (ICC) published Thursday.

The gain followed an increase of 0.2% in July. Economists interviewed by Reuters had planned a monthly increase of 0.3% basic ICC.

Energy costs increased by 0.7%, powered by a 1.9% fuel leap. Plane tickets increased by 5.9%, clothing prices increased by 0.5%, the refuge increased by 0.4%, grocery prices increased by 0.6%and restaurant meals increased by 0.3%.

Some goods have seen particularly steep increases. Coffee prices jumped 3.6% over the month while Brazil, the best world coffee exporter, has redirected the United States shipments after new prices.

The Prix Producers (PPI) price index, which follows businesses receives for goods and services, has shown a coffee up almost 7% compared to July and more than 33% in the past year.

There is a phenomenon comparable to beef, for which the United States is based strongly on Brazil. IPC data showed an increase of 2.7%, while the PPI measured a monthly increase of 6%and an annual increase of 21%.

Overall, the PPI slipped 0.1%, which suggests that some companies absorb tariff costs rather than transmitting them to consumers. The prices of the services dropped by 1.7%, fired by a 3.9% drop in margins for machines and vehicle wholesalers, which compensated for a 0.1% increase in goods prices. This came after fat inflation was revised higher at 0.7% in July, which was well above the forecasts of economists.

Despite this, companies are starting to warn that they cannot continue to absorb higher costs. In the past few weeks, Campbels CO, which has been cracked soup and Campbells or Campbels, and Procter & Gamble have both declared that they planned to increase prices on consumer goods in the coming months when tariff pressure persisted.

The labor market falls

The American labor market, a key factor in the federal government reserves interest rate decisions, has cooled strongly.

About 263,000 people submitted the first unemployment claims last week, most of them in four years, according to data from the Ministry of Labor published Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised employment gains in recent months, as well as between April 2024 and March 2025, when the American economy added 911,000 less jobs than what had been reported above.

All this is taken up by bad job figures last week. In August, the economy added only 22,000 jobs, with gains concentrated on health care (which added 31,000 jobs) and social assistance (which added 16,000). The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the Department of Labor reported.

Revisions have shown that employment growth in July slightly higher at 79,000, compared to 73,000, while June was reduced by a modest gain to a loss of 13,000.

The recent employment figures were really, in particular the revision of previous figures, were really problematic for the economy, the professor of international economic affairs at the Fletcher school at the Tofts University.

Job offers and turnover have also decreased, leaving more unemployed than the positions available for the first time since April 2021.

A Challenger report, Gray & Christmas highlighted the tension, noting a leap of 39% of the shortcuts between July and August. Private payroll growth has also slowed down, according to the ADP national employment report, which has shown that 54,000 added jobs, compared to 106,000 in the previous month.

Competing forces

As a rule, high inflation arouses higher interest rates, which discourages loans and expenses and helps curb prices.

The Fed is in a very difficult position at the moment because there is both a weakened labor market and evidence of higher inflation. As a rule, if the Fed is faced with a lower labor market, it would like to reduce interest rates. And if it is faced with higher inflation, it would like to increase interest rates. But were now in a situation where there are compensatory forces, Klein said.

The labor market already weighs on consumer spending. The growing layoffs and slower hiring have made buyers cautious, and the latest consumer confidence index shows that major securities purchase plans and discretionary items slip.

With assets that change prices and hard -on -line immigration policies, companies are stuck in waiting mode, increasing uncertainty.

We note immigration and tariff policies that have the simultaneous effect of increasing prices and slowing the growth of the labor market, said Hornung.

