Bolsonaros guilty verdict what it means for American-Brazil relations | Conflict news





Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was found guilty of having tried a coup in order to cling to power following his loss in the elections of the country 2022.

On Thursday, the former populist leader was found guilty by four out of five judges examining the case at the Supreme Court of Brazils, of the five counts he faced, making him the first Brazilian leader to be found guilty of trying to overthrow an election. Upon residence monitored in the service of the verdict, he was now sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.

Bolsonaro, 70, has always denied the accusations against him, but the experts say that a successful call is unlikely.

The historic trial has put the greatest economy of the Latin Americas on board, with tens of thousands of supporters denouncing the accusation as a witch hunt and calling for its release. Others, on the other hand, have joined the accusation and demanded an official arrest of Bolsonaros.

Washington, DC, too, has kept an eye on the trial, President Donald Trump, a close ally of Bolsonaro, clearly indicating that he is deeply opposed to the accusation. He cited his dissatisfaction by announcing 50% of commercial prices against Brazil in July.

On Thursday, after the verdict, Trump told CNN that he had followed the trial and reiterated his support for Bolsonaro, whom he called a good man.

Earlier this week, the White House suggested that it could use its economic and military power if Bolsonaro had been guilty.

Here is what we know about the verdict and what it could mean for American-brazil relations:

Opponents of former President Jair Bolsonaro celebrate a bar after the Supreme Court sentenced him to over 27 years in prison for trying a coup to stay in office, despite his electoral defeat in 2022, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, September 11, 2025 [Luis Nova/AP]What was the verdict and the sentence?

Bolsonaro was tried on the following charges:

Attempt a coup to stay in power participation in an armed criminal organization trying to violently interrupt the law of democratic law of the Brazils which commits violent acts against state institutions damaging public property protected when his supporters charged government buildings during the protest on January 8, 2023.

He has now been found guilty of the five charges and sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison.

Four of the five judges of the Supreme Court who heard the case supported a guilt. The fifth had argued that the Supreme Court did not have jurisdiction to hear this case.

The hearings began on September 9 and ended on Thursday this week when two final judges voted to condemn Bolsonaro. A sentence was pronounced later.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who directed the case, fell on the side of the prosecutors that Bolsonaro had planned to assassinate President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, his vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and Moraes himself, in an operation of Operation Green and the yellow handle.

Investigators presented evidence that Bolsonaro had gathered officials of the cabinet and soldiers to discuss an emergency decree that would have suspended the results of the October 2022 elections and aroused an investigation into the allegations of unproven electoral fraud, ultimately allowing Bolsonaro to stay in power after having already lost the left chief Da Silva.

De Moraes noted that these efforts constituted a coup d'etat and questioned the country's electoral system. He also found that Bolsonaro had encouraged the violent protests that broke out on January 8, 2023.

Bolsonaro denied all the accusations. The besieged politician, who was under house arrest at his home in the capital, Brasilia, since August, was not in court during the trial.

Seven of the Bolsonaros allies were also sentenced to an attempted coup. Their sorrows have not been announced, but the judges should meet on Friday to clarify this, according to the local information site, UOL.

Is the verdict likely to be disputed?

Bolsonaros lawyer Celso Vilardi said the defense team is trying to make calls for condemnation and sentence before all the Supreme judges.

The tribunal press office, responding to journalists, confirmed that, according to the jurisprudence of the courts, the full court can accept an appeal if there are at least two dissident votes in a decision, according to the report by the Associated Press news agency.

However, only one of the five judges, judge Luiz Fux, did not agree with the prosecutors of the trial and called for Bolsonaros the acquittal. It is not known if the court will still accept an appeal.

Al Jazeeras Lucia Newman, postponing from the capital, Brasilia, said on Thursday that supporters of Bolsonaros at the Congress could also move so that former president Pardoned.

(They) already submit a law of amnesty, hope so that Bolsonaro is out of the hook, so he will not have to go to prison at all. Perhaps a house arrest, perhaps not at all from prison. It always happens while I speak; It has not yet been (it has been concluded), she said.

What then happens and when Bolsonaro go to prison?

The court committee now has up to 60 days to officially publish its decision. After that, Bolsonaros lawyers have five days to file clarification queries, which is a clearer language request or better explanations of the decision. This could give the defense team for a time of calculation.

However, once there is a firm sentence, Bolsonaro can go to prison. As a former president, he will probably be granted a status of special incarceration and could be held in the main building of federal policies in Brasilia, rather than in a regular prison, according to AP reports.

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro cry during a vigil in his support near his home, where he was under house arrest in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, September 11, 2025 [Eraldo Peres/AP]How did the people of Brazil react?

The reactions to Brazil were mixed after the final verdict was reached late on Thursday.

Opponents of the former leader and supporters of the ruling workers party celebrated across the country. Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters from Bolsonaros gathered in a vigil near the site of his meat of residence to pray for him.

There were fears earlier of violent protests after the supporters of Bolsonaros gathered in large numbers of the country throughout the week to support the ex-leader. Thousands of people in support of the trial also held counter-protection.

How did Trump replied?

Trump and Bolsonaro are close allies and the American president has long expressed his dissatisfaction with the Brazilian government during the trial. He referred to the trial at the announcement of 50% of commercial prices against Brazil.

In July, he also posted on social networks that Bolsonaro was not guilty of anything, except having fought for the people and told prosecutors to leave Bolsonaro quiet!

He congratulated Bolsonaro as a strong leader who really loved his country.

President Lula retreded, saying that the defense of democracy in Brazil is a question for Brazilians. We are a sovereign nation. We will not accept interference or person instructions. We have solid and independent institutions. No one is above the law. In particular those who attack freedom and the rule of law.

Trump also compared Bolsonaros' lawsuits to legal affairs he was confronted with his own presidencies, including a chase for his alleged role in the attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 American elections and to encourage riots and the invasion of the American Capitol to DC on January 6, 2021 by his supporters.

After the verdict against Bolsonaro on Thursday, Trump told journalists: it is very surprising that it could happen, I can only say it, I knew him as president of Brazil, and he was a good man.

Could the United States take action?

Tuesday this week, the spokesperson for the White House, Karoline Leavitt, suggested that the United States could react economically or even militarily if there was a guilt.

Speaking during an event on Wednesday, Lula replied again. We are a sovereign country and masters of our own nose. Brazil does not owe anyone with regard to competence, resilience and capacity, he said.

On Thursday, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, replied to the conviction saying that the United States would therefore respond to this witch hunt.

In July, the United States announced a commercial rate of 50% for Brazil even if it has a trade surplus with the Latin American country citing charges against Bolsonaro as politically motivated.

The high prices were due in part to the insidious attacks of the Bresils against free elections and the fundamental rights of the freedom of expression of the Americans, said Trump.

The United States Department of State also sanctioned the Moraes judge, who led the Supreme Court panel for the Bolsonaros trial in July.

He accused Moraes of removing freedom of expression and politicizing prosecution, including that of Bolsonaro. The judge, alongside his allies in the courtyard, is now forbidden to obtain an American visa. Any American property of Moraes could also be confiscated.

Some experts believe that higher prices or sanctions, perhaps government representatives, could follow a Bolsonaros guilt verdict.

What does this mean for Brazilian relations in general?

The Bolsonaros trial has embittered relations between the leaders of the two countries.

Some Brazilian officials, including Lula, denounced USS’s interference in the Bolsonaro case, and said the former chief should be tried for trying to return the United States against his own country.

Lula, on the other hand, initially called for talks between the two nations. However, following the price climbing July by the United States, the Brazilian president told journalists that it was useless to try to reason with Trump. The direct debits, said Lula, were imposed without conversation and carried out in an authoritarian manner.

On August 11, Brazil made a request for mediation of disputes to the World Trade Organization, complaining of high prices. Brazil also plans to carry the Trump administration before an American courtyard.

In addition, Lula has criticized the deployment of American naval forces in the Caribbean since August.

The United States claimed that its military forces are in the region to counter drug trafficking. However, the deployment comes as American threats against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which US President Donald Trumps accused of being close to drug trafficking groups, have accelerated. Some see military accumulation as a pretext to attack Venezuela.

The presence of the armed forces of the greatest power in the Caribbean Sea is a factor of tension, said Lula on Monday when opening a virtual summit of the Brics group (Brazil, Russia, Iran, China, South Africa).

