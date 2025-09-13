Labor fell to fourth place in Barry's election, just as the reform Britain gained another seat of Wales' council.





Reformed England won the election in Glamorgan's VALE, and Illtyd Ward fell from Barry to fourth in Labor.

The new counselor is reformed by Brandon Dodd Reform, which has been polled with 729 votes.

The runner -up was a lattice Cymrus Taif Ball with 657 votes, and conservative Vincent Bailey ranked 3rd with 445 votes.

Aled Blake ranked 4th with 414 votes, while the green party candidate Aoife Blight won 85 votes.

As a result, the latest election victory over Wales' reform is previously two seats in Carmarthenshire, and the other from the Torfaen and Bridgend.

humiliation

In the previous position, fourth place is a special humiliation for labor and shows a huge treatment time in the last regular local authorities in Illtyd in 2022.

At that time, the Labor Party occupied two wards and three, and the Conservative Party had one seat.

Labor Naomi Marshallsea labor was second in the second place with 1,177 votes with 1,342 votes with party fellow Howard Hamilton, and Tori Counselor Zenice Charles was re -elected to 953 votes.

The top lattice candidate was Taif Bell. In 2022 he got 589 votes, and the main green party candidate won 396 votes.

There was no candidate for reform.

After the election, the labor will continue to run minorities with 24 out of 54 seats. The Conservative Party is a major opposition party with 13 seats, with 8 seats and eight independent counselors in the lattice pattern.

Plaid Cymru, with two of the three Illtyd seats in Barry Town Council, was disappointed that he did not win the election.

The CLLR Mark Hooper represents Barry's BARUC WARD in the Vale of Glamorgan Council, and in the new super stimulus of Pen-Y-BONT MORANNWG, which deals with the Vale of Bridgend and Glamorgan It will be a candidate.

'worry'

He said, reflecting the results of the election: Those who want to stop the reform of Wales must vote in the lattice pattern.

In the Glamorgan -level Vale, Illtyd Ward has always been the limit of labor tori, which is the first time that the parties have taken first and second place. It will be very worried for the two parties who are definitely weak.

We had a good candidate with the right message and I don't think I was wrong.

But those who voted for reform were because of the reason for the Vale of Glamorgan Council. They voted for a general problem given a lot of opportunities to broadcast every day in a paper like the BBC every day with the BBC every day.

They were voting in NIGEL FARAGE, not a young reform candidate in the ballot paper. I am not a person who criticizes the participation of politics, but there are lawmakers who can discuss and make decisions such as collection and education.

We are convinced that we can overcome reform in Wales, but we need a lot. To Caerphilly!

Caerphilly

A new Microsoft will be held to replace Hefin David, which tragically died in August at Caerphilly on August 23 at Caerphilly.

With the resignation of Sean Morgan, the leader of the council, the Labor Party was confused in Caerphilly. He criticized the party and was led by Jeremy Corby for Jeremy Corby, while the Wales Labor Party officials decided to block their name in the next election.

CLLR MORGAN, who will sit as an independent counselor, says he will vote for the candidate CLLR Lindsay Whittle after the election.

