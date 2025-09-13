No threat of an active shooter found





Charlie Kirk Death Spurs threats and lockdowns around us

After the death of Charlie Kirk, several institutions across the country were locked after receiving threats.

The officials said that there was “no threat of active shooter” at US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on September 11, after the authorities received threat reports, which prompted the school to be placed.

The Annapolis naval support activity (NSAA) and local police responded to the suspicious activity reports on the field of the Naval Academy around 5:07 p.m., according to the NSAA, which provides security and other support for school. Earlier, the NSAA said that the base was on locking “by abundance of prudence”.

In an update at 9 pm, the NSAA said that a more in -depth investigation revealed that there was “no threat to an active shooter”, but a person had been injured while the naval security forces cleaned a building. The person was transported from the installation in a stable state.

“We will provide updates as they are available,” said NSAA in the update on social networks.

The Naval Academy is a four -year -old college that forms the aspirants of service ships to become officers of the Marine and the Marines. The Academy, which has a total number of registrations for undergraduate students of around 4,400, is located in downtown Annapolis, about 30 miles southeast of Baltimore.

Lockdown comes after information reporting on American college campuses

The locking of the Naval Academy follows several threat reports on university campuses across the country, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) which were also placed on locking or closed on September 11.

Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Southern University and A & M College, and Bethune-Cookman University have vergenously on the morning of September 11, citing each of the potential threats made up against campuses. The Spelman College in Atlanta hunted students and teachers to avoid the campus and increased security measures due to a threat to the nearby Clark Atlanta.

Although locking and shelter orders on site have been lifted, schools increased security and canceled courses for the rest of the day by abundance of prudence.

Florida A&M University later announced its intention to cancel the courses in person and its presidential invitation to threats against other HBCU. Although the Fumu has not received threats, the university said that, in an abundance of caution, it will suspect the courses for the person for the evening of September 11 and all day on September 12, and will go to virtual learning.

We are in solidarity with institutions currently under rental or threaten and extend our support during this period, the university said in an alert message.

Contribution: Mary Walrath-Holdridge and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA Today; Tarah Jean, Democrat of Tallahassee

(This story has been updated to include video.)

