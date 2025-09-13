The British economy showed zero growth in July.





The British economy has not grown in July as the largest contraction of manufacturing production for one year.

National Statistics (ONS) said the economy is consistent with expectations since the economy has expanded 0.4% in June.

However, the monthly figures are fluctuating and the ONS will now focus on growth for three months. The economy increased 0.2% from three months to July.

The government is under pressure to provide main priorities in increasing economic growth before the November 26 budget.

In the budget, Rachel Rachel Reeves will briefly explain the government's tax and expenditure plans.

In the ONS, the service division increased 0.4% from 3 months to July, and has achieved good achievements in the health, computer programming and office support services.

But this has been offset by the output of the production sector, including manufacturing. In July itself, the manufacturing industry increased 1.3%. The most rapid monthly decrease since July last year.

The British economy increased 0.3% in April and June after expanding 0.7% over the first three months of this year.

Ons said the latest figures have shown that the economy has been “slowing down” for the past three months.

But still growing in the third quarter is still in progress.

Rob Wood, the leading British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said, “It seems very flexible to the shock of the shock faced this year.”

The latest data came before the UK's next interest rate decision on September 18, and policy makers triggered the growth of stubborn inflation.

Reeves is expected to raise taxes in budget if they want to meet their own imposition rules for the economy.

These are as follows:

Everyday government costs are paid by tax income rather than borrowing until 2029-30 to reduce their debt at the end of this council in 2029-30.

Estimating the scale of “black hole” in public finances is very different in order to meet her rules to meet her rules, but the minister refused to predict the latter.

Since the Labor Party pledges for the Declaration last year, there is a growing speculation about what changes she will be after she decided not to raise taxes on “working people”, income tax, national insurance and VAT.

Companies have long talked about the increase in financial popularity with the increase in the NICS of the Employer National Insurance (NICS) and the minimum wage in April.

And some warn that taxes on business can no longer interfere with growth, and some say they maintain employment or investment until the details of the budget are clear.

YAELSELFIN, the chief economist at KPMG UK, said, “3Q weak departure [is] Signs of coming “.

“As the temporary factor that strengthened growth in the first half of 2025 began to disappear,” economic activities are expected to be slow in the second half, “she said.

“In addition, the latter part of the autumn budget extends the uncertainty of the business, delaying investment decisions and raising growth until more clarity comes out.”

The Ministry of Finance said: “We know that there is more to increase growth because the economy does not collapse.

“It is the result of years of investment, and we have decided to reverse through the change plan.

Prime Minister Mel Stride said:

“While the government hit another scandal in one scandal, the cost of borrowing has reached the highest of 27 years.

Daisy Cooper MP, spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party, said: “The government talked about the completely throttle of growth, but the reality was left brakes.

“The job tax where their growth is broken is the rejection of the pastors' rejection of the red lines of the shortsights of our high streets and pastors cutting red tapes into Europe, and holding our exporters.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c203edl1zq3o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos