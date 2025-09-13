



According to the report, universities are reducing important studies by the world's best work on fatal conditions such as cancer and heart disease due to the erosion of funding of funds from the government and charity.

The report, edited by the UK university, said that one in five universities in the UK reduced research activities, including reducing life sciences, medicine and environmental science, and many people are looking forward to steep cuts in the future by strengthening their financial pressure.

The health charity organization is a major funding for expensive medical and life science research, including oncology and dementia, but according to the report, universities are far from the support of charity due to additional costs.

Dan Hurley, deputy director of the UNS UKS, said: we need to work with the applicants and the government to solve the risk here and get skin on how it will look.

What we know is that most of the charity funds are in medical and healthy space, so it is definitely affecting the field.

We cannot accurately find the extent that this affects a particular field, but the result of this report is a warning that difficult decisions are actually beginning, and we must go further to support it in research to maintain UKS international competitiveness.

These headline results are powerful warnings in itself, but require continuous monitoring.

The report found that continuous financial constraints may reduce the annual donation of 54 billion people by university research on the UK economy, which was collaborated with the research manager and manager associations using surveys by scientific and engineering campaigns and academic researchers.

The study has decreased by 4% of the research staff of biological, mathematical and physical sciences over the past three years, while medical, dental and health employees have been mainly reduced in expensive clinical medicine.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Our morning email sees the main stories of today and tells what happens and why it is important.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that are charged, online advertising and external parties support funds. If you don't have an account, write your guest account to send this newsletter on TheGuardian.com. You can complete the entire registration at any time. For more information on how to use your data, see Personal Information Protection Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

The issue of financing was undermining the university research culture, and managers had a special concern for early career researchers who were struggling to gain the support for establishing a network, seeing the impact on fraud and welfare, and gaining the support needed to build a network.

One main reason is that the British government research funds, based on departmental records and quality, have been seriously eroded by inflation, so the university cannot receive research subsidies using international tuition income because the number of overseas students decreases.

The change in international recruitment and the fees for international students will affect the research funds because the university cannot recover the overall economic research cost, Hurley said.

The report concluded that UKS status as a global leader in research and innovation was too expensive in research, and more universities are expected to make difficult decisions for future cuts.

The university is doing its best to improve efficiency and solve these financial problems. But what is clear is that it will affect the international competitiveness of the research system and will not be more efficient to solve this extensive risk of research.

Therefore, we also need the government's actions on the future of quality -related funds, which has not been informed with inflation for 10 years. Hurry said it would be important to restore stability in the research field.

Science, Innovation and Technology have been contacted for response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2025/sep/12/uk-universities-cut-back-on-crucial-research-because-of-reduced-funding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos