



Hundreds of foreign guards will lose their jobs, and the changes in the visa rules introduced by the labor, governor and union can return to their country with short notifications.

More than 1,000 employees from African countries were able to arrive in the UK as an experienced worker visa by sponsoring prisons across the United Kingdom and Wales.

However, after the change of the rules in July, I heard that foreign prisoners who have to renew their contracts are no longer eligible to get a visa if they are paid below 41,700. Keir Starmer promised to significantly reduce the net migration to England in May.

Mark Fairhurst, the National Chairman of the Prison Association (POA) Union, said that this change was terrible and hurried because the government was pandas for reform.

We asked the ministers to reverse this decision and give them detention facilities, and we provided exemptions because they needed employees to force them in the country, but they would not give it it.

Because they drive out reforms. They seem to be difficult to immigrate and want to reduce the level of overseas workers. However, as a result, prison will be more difficult to manage, and colleagues who have plummeted and worked hard will leave the country. It is a shameful way to treat them.

Tom Wheatley, chairman of the Governor's Association, said that the change of the Visa rules came to the members with anxious surprise.

This is actually important to us because there are more than 1,000 prison officers who rely on the right to work in the UK and rely on an experienced worker visa so that they can continue to work.

People from overseas, especially African countries, accounted for about 80%of the guards. It takes about $ 10,000 to recruit and train all the guards, and now the governor must dismiss people at the end of the right to work. He said he is losing good people.

Prison services have not attracted appropriate British applicants and have been able to hire overseas overseas and have sponsored an experienced worker visa for overseas workers.

In May last year, more than 700 Nigerians were recruited from British prison, accounting for 29%of job seekers and 12%of employees employed in public sector prisons in the UK and Wales. Next, the most common country of origin was Ghana and 140 jobs.

The government announced that it has announced a change of rules on July 22. Most new employees pay about 33,000.

The POA urged the Minister of Justice, SHABANA Mahmood to be surprised by the change of the rules and urged the ministers to give a career in prison grades that did not reach the level of 41,700.

This causes a lot of pain for individuals and has meaning to them without the actual answer of HMPP. [HM Prison and Probation Service] Or the government actually said.

Prison Minister Timpson said that the government could not provide immigration advice or support for personal financial costs to maintain the right to work in the UK. I know this is a difficult situation for an individual who was looking for a sponsor for an experienced worker visa, he said.

This rule already affects the life of prison that must be returned home.

POA has lived with family in the UK for three years and presented a case of a prisoner from Nigeria, who has currently served prison in HMP Liverpool since February.

His application was rejected even though he applied for an experienced worker visa renewal before July 22. He is trying to find an alternative sponsor for only two months on a visa and told the union that he is facing the possibility of returning to Nigeria with his wife and daughter in a few weeks.

The Ministry of Justice approached for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2025/sep/12/prison-officers-uk-skilled-work-visa-rule-change

