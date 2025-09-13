The United States condemns the South China Mer of the Sea Nature Nature Reserve plan | News from the Southern China Sea





The China plan to build a nature reserve in the Scarborough Shoal provides strong responses from the Philippines and the United States.

Posted September 13, 202513 September 2025

The Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, expressed his support for the opposition of Manilas in Beijing, plans to designate the disputed speaker of Scarborough as a natural reserve, characterizing the decision within the framework of a broader Chinese strategy of coercion in the Sea of ​​southern China.

The United States is held with our Philippin ally to reject the plans of Chinas to establish a national nature reserve in Scarborough Reef, Rubio wrote on the social media platform X Friday.

This is another coercive attempt to advance Chinese interests to the detriment of its neighbors and regional stability, said Rubio.

Claiming the Scarborough reef as a nature reserve is another example of Beijing using pressure tactics to push large maritime and territorial affirmations, without taking into account the rights of neighboring countries, he added in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Council of the State of Chinas revealed its intention to establish a nature reserve covering 3,500 hectares (8,650 acres) on the disputed island, describing the initiative as an important guarantee to maintain diversity, stability and sustainability.

While Scarborough Shoal is 240 km (150 miles) to the west of the main island of the Philippines of Luzon and is included in the exclusive economic zone of the countries, it has been under the control of Beijing since 2012.

A fishing boat in the Philippines passes in front of a Chinese coast guard vessel after being blocked from navigation near the Highborough High-Found by Chinese in the disputed waters of the Southern China Sea [File: Ted Aljibe/AFP]

The Chinas nature reserve plans attracted a series of strong responses from the Philippines, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promised Thursday to file an official diplomatic protest against this illegitimate and illegal action.

According to the Philippin Star News media, the Philippine National Security Councilor Eduardo Ano said that the plannified Huangyan Island National Reserve was clearly illegal.

Ano cited the violations of the United Nations Convention on the Act of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 2016 arbitral decision in favor of Manila concerning Chinese claims at sea and the 2002 declaration on the conduct of the parties in the Southern China Sea.

This decision of the People's Republic of China consists less in protecting the environment and justifying its control over a maritime characteristic which is part of the territory of the Philippines and its waters are in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, Ano was quoted in the newspaper.

It is a clear pretext towards possible occupation, he said.

The main newspapers of Philippine Businessworld companies included extracts from analysts who said that Beijing probably tests Manilas Resolve by affirming its complaint in the region.

China will probably want to see what will be the answer of the Philippines, said Julio S. Amador III, managing director of the geopolitical risk company based in Manila, Amador Research Services.

If he sees that there is no effective perspective, there is a strong possibility that he is trying to do the same compared to other features, said Amador.

Last month, the Philippines, Australia and Canada organized joint naval exercises east of Scarborough Shoal to simulate air attacks and how to counter such threats.

China, for its part, insisted so that it defends the region.

China claims that sovereignty over almost all of the Southern China Sea is a strategic maritime corridor through which more than 3 billions of dollars in trade have commercial passes despite the competing territorial claims of the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

