



Next week, the world's largest money manager will use a visit to President Trump to reveal a 500m plan to invest in the British data center, one of the fastest growing areas of global infrastructure spending.

SKY NEWS has found that BLACKROCK plans to announce a joint venture with Digital Gravity Partners, a digital infrastructure investor manager.

Image: Donald Trump will visit England next week. PIC: Reuters

As President Trump arrives in the UK, who opposes the political and noisy background of the United States, President Trump arrives in the UK, and the evidence of the strengths of economic partnerships between the United Kingdom and the United States will be dozens of people by the government.

BLACKROCK, which has more than $ 12.5 trillion, has a significant location in the UK and will open a new Edinburgh office next week to hire about 1,300 people.

Earlier this week, SKY NEWS said that Larry Fink, the president and chief executive of BLACKROCK, will be part of the business delegation accompanied by President Trump.

Other bosses attended include the world's most valuable open company, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and CHATGPT Architect Openai's Sam Altman.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the two companies will start billions of pounds in the UK next week, forming some of the $ 50 billion Stargate data center project.

The vast amounts consumed in the world's AI -related data center infrastructure represent one of the most important trends in the world economy.

According to the insider, the government hopes to announce the total investment and job creation levels of 63 billion investors and job creation, which claimed that it was secured as a result of the international investment summit in October.

Critical, the official data is struggling with the economy showing, and the announcement of major companies will be welcomed by the administration of Sir Keir Starmer that the UK remains the world's best destination for foreign investment.

According to insiders, investment offices, which have recently been enhanced in WhiteHall, have been involved in adjusting many transactions to be announced next week, which will include energy, financial services, nuclear and technology.

Sources and Whitehall sources said that BLACKROCK's 500m data center trading will reflect the prime minister's efforts, and his business advisor Varun Cndra and Rachel ReEves will reflect their efforts to strengthen their asset management relationships last year.

Dozens of bosses will attend the weekly banquet at the Windsor Castle hosted by King Charles III next week.

But President Trump's visit will be made in tension on his tariffs, and uncertainty on the effects of the British manufacturing sector, including steel, will continue.

The price continues to be tense between the British government and major pharmaceutical producers, and the US administration has put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to lower the US prescription drug price.

Black Rock refused to comment.

