



The American university campuses of Tucson in Tallahassee buzz with the familiar routine of the students who settled in the classes and the dormitories.

A new trend, however, emerges.

It is estimated that 30% to 40% of less international students on American college campuses in the fall of 2025, compared to the trends of the academic year 2024-2025, according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators a non-profit company which focuses on international education and JB International, a company of for profit.

In total, around 150,000 international students of less had to arrive this fall, due to new visa restrictions and nominations of visas canceled at American embassies and consulates in many countries, such as India, China, Nigeria and Japan. NAFSA and JB International should publish updated data on the registration of international students in November 2025.

According to the Institute for International Education, there were more than 1.1 million international students of more than half of China or India on American university campuses during the 2023-2024 academic year, which monitors the programs of foreign students and shares the most complete recent data.

This sharp drop in international students could cost $ 7 billion in the UFA 2025-26, according to NAFSA estimates.

For three international students in the United States, a new American job is created or supported by the $ 35,000 means that these students spend in their local communities for housing, food and transport and other costs.

As a principal researcher at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at TUFTS University and former under security of State for public diplomacy in Obama administration, I supervised many student exchange programs involving several countries around the world. I plan a major economic crisis on international students who could last years.

A student from the Chinese University of Columbia and a friend attend the diploma in May 2019. Mark Lennihan / Associated Press a growing trend, quickly overturned

International students began to come to the United States at the beginning of the 20th century, when philanthropists such as Carnegie, Rockefeller and Mott families sought academics in the United States to go abroad. These philanthropists have helped create international scholarships and subsidies which, later, are often funded by the US government as the Fulbright program, which gives money to American students to spend time and research abroad.

In 1919, non -profit organizations such as the Institute for International Education would be mediators between foreign students and American universities.

Registration for international students in the United States have regularly increased since the end of the Second World War, coinciding with an emerging world which has become easier and cheaper to cross. While 26,000 foreign students came to the United States during the school year of 19491950, this number had climbed to 286,343 three decades later.

In the 1990s, there were more than 400,000 international students at school in the United States each year. This number continued to climb and exceeded 500,000 in the early 2000s.

Registration for international students in the United States exceeded more than a million people during the 2015-2016 school year.

While international students represented only 1% of the 2.4 million university and university students in the United States in 1949-50, they represented around 6% of 18.9 million students in the United States in 2023-24, according to the Institute migration, a non-partisan research organization.

This percentage is relatively low, however, in relation to the international representation of students in other countries.

International students represented 38% of the global registration of the Canadian University, represented 31% of all university students in Australia and 27% of all students in the United Kingdom during the 2024-2025 school year.

Prevails over warnings to international students

In the first 90 days of his return to office, President Donald Trump invoked the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, which gives the Secretary of State the Authority to expel foreign students whose behavior could threaten the interests of American foreign policies.

The administration has since revoked the visas of 6,000 foreign students, reported the State Department in August 2025.

There have also been several high -level arrests of international students, including Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student at Tufts University. Immigration and customs officials arrested Ozturk in March 2025 shortly after the administration revoked its visa. His arrest occurred a year after having co-wrote an opinion article calling for Tufts to recognize a genocide in the Gaza Strip and to depart from all companies with links with Israel.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, defended the arrest of the Ozturks, affirming in March that the government will not give visas to the people who come to the United States with the intention of doing things such as the vandalization of universities, the harassment of students, the management of buildings, the creation of a heckling.

A federal judge ruled in May that there was no evidence showing that Ozturk had represented a credible threat to the United States, she was then released from an immigration detention center.

But his arrest coincided with the arrest of other international students in high -level affairs, such as Mahmoud Khalil, a student graduated from Columbia and a permanent American resident who was arrested after participating in demonstrations of Palestinian rights on the campus. These arrests have all sent a message to foreign students: it is not as sure as to come to the United States

The administration has announced other changes that will make foreign students more difficult to spend time in the United States such as a travel ban in 2025 which prohibits or restricted the entry of people from 19 countries, mainly in the Middle East and Africa.

The administration also announced in August that it planned to cap the duration of foreign students to be able to stay in the United States at four years. Currently, foreign students have a period of grace of 60 days to stay in the United States after graduation, before they must obtain a work visa or another type of authorization to remain legally in the country.

Harvard graduates leave the start -up ceremony of universities which held globes in May 2025. Sydney Roth / Anadolu via Getty Images A simple mathematical equation

The New York University, the Northeastern University in Boston and Columbia University welcomed the largest number of international students in 2023-2024. But international students are not concentrated in major liberal cities.

The Arizona State University welcomed the fourth largest number of international students this school year, and the university purdue in Indiana and the University of Northern Texas are also among the 10 schools that welcome the total of international students.

All these schools and others, such as the colleges and universities of Kansas City, which now welcome much fewer international students than they were planning in the spring because some of the students could not obtain visas

By doing the calculation, I believe that a solid argument can be advanced to increase the number of foreign students who come to the United States, without reducing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/fewer-international-students-are-coming-to-the-us-costing-universities-and-communities-that-benefit-from-these-visitors-264012

