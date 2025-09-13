As the United States is getting closer to stagflation, economists blame Trump policies | US economy





It's a strange moment for the American economy. Prices are increasing, the growth of jobs is dead, uncertainty is everywhere and the stock markets have skyrocketed to record heights. In this context, a scary word used in the 1970s is again pronounced: stagflation.

GDP table

Stagflation is the term that describes stagnant growth combined with price inflation. This means that companies produce and hire less, but prices are still increasing. It is a scenario which, according to some economists, can be worse than a recession.

The last time the United States saw a period of prolonged stagflation was in the 1970s during the oil shock crisis. The rise in oil prices has increased inflation, while unemployment has increased as consumers reduce expenses.

For the moment, the American economy does not know stagflation, but recent data has shown that it is close to its proximity.

After the announcement of Donald Trumps' prices in the spring, official data initially suggested that the economy shook them. New jobs were added to the economy at a stable rate, while inflation has dropped to 2.3% the lowest it has been since 2021.

However, when new labor market data was published in August, it has become clear that there had been an impact on hiring that had been slow to appear in data. The initial employment figures for May and June were revised by 258,000. Although the figures in July and August were slightly stronger, it was still a marked drop compared to the earliest year.

Meanwhile, inflation began to crawl in April. In August, the annualized inflation rate reached 2.9%, the highest since January.

Inflation table

Brett House, economist at Columbia Business School, said that economists have shown that expectations of a recession for the coming year were a three -year hollow in January. Growth had to remain solid and inflation had to continue to secure.

These two expectations were returned by all policies and their erratic implementation, said House. We have seen growth forecasts for the rest of this year reduce considerably, and we have seen increased inflation forecasts.

In other words, the economy has both become more stagnant and more stagnant.

Economists point to two policies leaving the White House that push the economy closer to stagflation.

Trumps repression against immigration has reduced the number of workers available and has also increased the cost of hiring. And with regard to prices, prices have just started to have a significant impact as companies transmit tariff costs to consumers.

Investors ball on the hope that the federal reserve reduced interest rates next week, but the future of the American economy remains uncertain.

In his near speech at the Feds Jackson Hole symposium last month, the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, underlined the balance changing the risks that appeared in the summer.

Although the labor market seems to be in balance, it is a curious type of balance that results from a slowdown marked both from the supply and demand for workers, said Powell. Meanwhile, higher prices have started to increase prices in certain categories of goods.

Stagflation weakens the federal ability to balance the economy. The adjustment of interest rates can help balance unemployment and inflation, but only if you increase. When inflation increased to 9.1% in the summer of 2022, the increase in interest rates helped reduce prices. Inflation fell to less than 2.5%, but the unemployment rate increased in the meantime, compared to a minimum of 3.4% in 2023 to 4.3% last August.

The FED actually has more power during a recession that economists largely define as a slow economic activity period. When the cowardly locking caused a recession, with massive unemployment, in 2020, the Fed lowered interest rates near Zero to stimulate the economy.

Because did not yet see a stagflation, Fed's move rates have dropped next week could help the job market without raising prices. But this decision comes with uncertainty.

Say that stagflation occurs, but at a very slow pace, because companies are waiting to pass [the cost of tariffs]said Sebnem Kalemli-Ozcan, economist at Brown University. Companies will start to see demand increase and say: Oh, now I can go through my higher costs on more consumers. Then we will see inflation.

An analysis by Goldman Sachs said that American consumers had already absorbed 22% of the cost of prices and that they could possibly take 67% if the current prices continue.

If prices continue to increase and the labor market continues to slow down, stagflation will become stronger.

jobs

If [stagflation] This happens, this is a very depressive situation because people will lose their jobs, unemployment will increase and people looking for jobs will find it difficult to find a job. It will be the difficult part, said Kalemli-Ozcan.

The Yale Budget Lab said Trump's prices could increase the number of Americans living in poverty by at least 650,000 as prices become what the laboratory calls an indirect tax.

The Trump administration urged Americans to be patient with prices and said recent economic data had been faked against the president.

The real numbers I'm talking about will be, but will be in a year, Trump said earlier this month. You will see job numbers like our country has never seen.

